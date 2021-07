Founder and CEO of 212° Brand Lab : building memorable brands, profitable businesses and thriving communities. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a litmus test for leadership across the world. In my opinion, the past year has clearly proven that strong and compassionate leadership is now the need of the hour. Be it in business, politics, academia or philanthropy, exceptional leaders are now rising to the fore to steer their people through uncertainty. What is the hallmark of these resilient leaders? Let’s find out.