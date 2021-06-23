Cancel
NetCleave: an open-source algorithm for predicting C-terminal antigen processing for MHC-I and MHC-II

By Pep Amengual-Rigo, Victor Guallar
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Antigens presented on the cell surface have been subjected to multiple biological processes. Among them, C-terminal antigen processing constitutes one of the main bottlenecks of the peptide presentation pathways, as it delimits the peptidome that will be subjected downstream. Here, we present NetCleave, an open-source and retrainable algorithm for the prediction of the C-terminal antigen processing for both MHC-I and MHC-II pathways. NetCleave architecture consists of a neural network trained on 46 different physicochemical descriptors of the cleavage site amino acids. Our results demonstrate that prediction of C-terminal antigen processing achieves high accuracy on MHC-I (AUC of 0.91), while it remains challenging for MHC-II (AUC of 0.66). Moreover, we evaluated the performance of NetCleave and other prediction tools for the evaluation of four independent immunogenicity datasets (H2-Db, H2-Kb, HLA-A*02:01 and HLA-B:07:02). Overall, we demonstrate that NetCleave stands out as one of the best algorithms for the prediction of C-terminal processing, and we provide one of the first evidence that C-terminal processing predictions may help in the discovery of immunogenic peptides.

