Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Focused CRISPR-Cas9 genetic screening reveals USO1 as a vulnerability in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

By Amit Kumar Jaiswal, Hellen Truong, Tiffany M. Tran, Tasha L. Lin, David Casero, Michael O. Alberti, Dinesh S. Rao
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-transcriptional gene regulation, including that by RNA binding proteins (RBPs), has recently been described as an important mechanism in cancer. We had previously identified a set of RBPs that were highly dysregulated in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) with MLL translocations, which carry a poor prognosis. Here, we sought to functionally characterize these dysregulated RBP genes by performing a focused CRISPR dropout screen in B-ALL cell lines, finding dependencies on several genes including EIF3E, EPRS and USO1. Validating our findings, CRISPR/Cas9-mediated disruption of USO1 in MLL-translocated B-ALL cells reduced cell growth, promoted cell death, and altered the cell cycle. Transcriptomic analysis of USO1-deficient cells revealed alterations in pathways related to mTOR signaling, RNA metabolism, and targets of MYC. In addition, USO1-regulated genes from these experimental samples were significantly and concordantly correlated with USO1 expression in primary samples collected from B-ALL patients. Lastly, we found that loss of Uso1 inhibited colony formation of MLL-transformed in primary bone marrow cells from Cas9-EGFP mice. Together, our findings demonstrate an approach to performing focused sub-genomic CRISPR screens and highlight a putative RBP vulnerability in MLL-translocated B-ALL, thus identifying potential therapeutic targets in this disease.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lymphoid Leukemia#T Cell#Genetic Correlation#Genetic Material#Crispr Cas9#Rna#Mll#Rbp#Uso1 Deficient#Myc#Uso1#Crisrp Cas9#Crispr Cas9#Aml
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Cancer
Related
ScienceNature.com

Immunodominant T-cell epitopes from the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen reveal robust pre-existing T-cell immunity in unexposed individuals

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a range of disease phenotypes in infected patients with asymptomatic, mild, or severe clinical outcomes, but the mechanisms that determine such variable outcomes remain unresolved. In this study, we identified immunodominant CD8 T-cell epitopes in the spike antigen using a novel TCR-binding algorithm. The predicted epitopes induced robust T-cell activation in unexposed donors demonstrating pre-existing CD4 and CD8 T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 antigen. The T-cell reactivity to the predicted epitopes was higher than the Spike-S1 and S2 peptide pools in the unexposed donors. A key finding of our study is that pre-existing T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 is contributed by TCRs that recognize common viral antigens such as Influenza and CMV, even though the viral epitopes lack sequence identity to the SARS-CoV-2 epitopes. This finding is in contrast to multiple published studies in which pre-existing T-cell immunity is suggested to arise from shared epitopes between SARS-CoV-2 and other common cold-causing coronaviruses. However, our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 reactive T-cells are likely to be present in many individuals because of prior exposure to flu and CMV viruses.
ScienceNature.com

Eliglustat prevents Shiga toxin 2 cytotoxic effects in human renal tubular epithelial cells

Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli is responsible for post-diarrheal (D+) hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a cause of acute renal failure in children. The glycolipid globotriaosylceramide (Gb3) is the main receptor for Shiga toxin (Stx) in kidney target cells. Eliglustat (EG) is a specific and potent inhibitor of glucosylceramide synthase, first step of glycosphingolipid biosynthesis, actually used for the treatment of Gaucher’s disease. The aim of the present work was to evaluate the efficiency of EG in preventing the damage caused by Stx2 in human renal epithelial cells.
CancerNature.com

Exploring liver cancer biology through functional genetic screens

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. As the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death in the world, liver cancer poses a major threat to human health. Although a growing number of therapies have been approved for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma in the past few years, most of them only provide a limited survival benefit. Therefore, an urgent need exists to identify novel targetable vulnerabilities and powerful drug combinations for the treatment of liver cancer. The advent of functional genetic screening has contributed to the advancement of liver cancer biology, uncovering many novel genes involved in tumorigenesis and cancer progression in a high-throughput manner. In addition, this unbiased screening platform also provides an efficient tool for the exploration of the mechanisms involved in therapy resistance as well as identifying potential targets for therapy. In this Review, we describe how functional screens can help to deepen our understanding of liver cancer and guide the development of new therapeutic strategies.
CancerNature.com

Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3-internal tandem duplications epigenetically activates checkpoint kinase 1 in acute myeloid leukemia cells

It is not clear how Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3-internal tandem duplications (FLT3-ITD) regulates checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In this study, we investigated the regulatory effect of FLT3-ITD on CHK1. Our results showed that CHK1 was highly expressed in FLT3-ITD positive AML. The overall survival rate and disease-free survival rate of AML patients with high CHK1 level were lower than those of patients with low CHK1 level. Mechanistically, FLT3-ITD recruited p300 to the CHK1 promoter and subsequently acetylated H3K27, thereby enhancing the transcription of CHK1. Interfering with the expression of CHK1 significantly inhibited the cell proliferation and induced cell apoptosis in FLT3-ITD positive MV4-11 cells. In addition, CHK1 knockdown promoted the sensitivity of MV4-11 cells to the epigenetic inhibitors JQ1 and C646. This study discovers a new therapeutic target for FLT3-ITD + AML and provided evidence for the combination of epigenetic inhibitors for AML treatment.
CancerNature.com

Activated interleukin-7 receptor signaling drives B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in mice

Philadelphia chromosome-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph-like ALL) is a high-risk subtype of B-ALL often associated with genetic variants that alter cytokine receptor signaling, including mutations in the interleukin-7 receptor (IL7R). To investigate whether IL7R variants are leukemia-initiating, we built mouse models expressing activated Il7r (aIL7R). B-cell intrinsic aIL7R mice developed spontaneous B-ALL, demonstrating sufficiency of Il7r activating mutations in leukemogenesis. Concomitant introduction of a knock-out allele in the associated adapter protein Lnk (encoded by Sh2b3) or a dominant-negative variant of the transcription factor Ikaros (Ikzf1) increased disease penetrance. The resulting murine leukemias displayed monoclonality and recurrent somatic Kras mutations and efficiently engrafted into immunocompetent mice. Phosphoproteomic analyses of aIL7R leukemic cells revealed constitutive Stat5 signaling and B cell receptor (BCR)-like signaling despite the absence of surface pre-BCR. Finally, in vitro treatment of aIL7R leukemic B-cells with Jak, mTOR, or Syk inhibitors blocked growth, confirming that each pathway is active in this mouse model of IL7R-driven B-ALL.
CancerNature.com

NF-κB-activated SPRY4-IT1 promotes cancer cell metastasis by downregulating TCEB1 mRNA via Staufen1-mediated mRNA decay

Previous study demonstrated that most long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) function as competing endogenous RNAs or molecular sponges to negatively modulate miRNA and regulate tumor development. However, the molecular mechanisms of lncRNAs in cancer are not fully understood. Our study describes the role of the lncRNA SPRY4 intronic transcript 1 (SPRY4-IT1) in cancer metastasis by mechanisms related to Staufen1 (STAU1)-mediated mRNA decay (SMD). Briefly, we found that, high SPRY4-IT1 expression was associated with aggressiveness and poor outcome in human colorectal, breast and ovarian cancer tissues. In addition, functional assays revealed that SPRY4-IT1 significantly promoted colorectal, breast and ovarian cancer metastasis in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, microarray analyses identified several differentially-expressed genes upon SPRY4-IT1 overexpression in HCT 116 colorectal cancer cells. Among them, the 3′-UTR of transcription elongation factor B subunit 1 (TCEB1) mRNA can base-pair with the Alu element in the 3′-UTR of SPRY4-IT1. Moreover, SPRY4-IT1 was found to bind STAU1, promote STAU1 recruitment to the 3′-UTR of TCEB1 mRNA, and affect TCEB1 mRNA stability and expression, resulting in hypoxia-inducible factor 1α (HIF-1α) upregulation, and thereby affecting cancer cell metastasis. In addition, STAU1 depletion abrogated TCEB1 SMD and alleviated the pro-metastatic effect of SPRY4-IT1 overexpression. Significantly, we revealed that SPRY4-IT1 is also transactivated by NF-κB/p65, which activates SPRY4-IT1 to inhibit TCEB1 expression, and subsequently upregulate HIF-1α. In conclusion, our results highlight a novel mechanism of cytoplasmic lncRNA SPRY4-IT1 in which SPRY4-IT1 affecting TCEB1 mRNA stability via STAU1-mediated degradation during cancer metastasis.
ScienceNature.com

The clinicopathologic spectrum and genomic landscape of de-/trans-differentiated melanoma

Dedifferentiation and transdifferentiation are rare and only poorly understood phenomena in cutaneous melanoma. To study this disease more comprehensively we have retrieved 11 primary cutaneous melanomas from our pathology archives showing biphasic features characterized by a conventional melanoma and additional areas of de-/trans-differentiation as defined by a lack of immunohistochemical expression of all conventional melanocytic markers (S-100 protein, SOX10, Melan-A, and HMB-45). The clinical, histologic, and immunohistochemical findings were recorded and follow-up was obtained. The patients were mostly elderly (median: 81 years; range: 42–86 years) without significant gender predilection, and the sun-exposed skin of the head and neck area was most commonly affected. The tumors were deeply invasive with a mean depth of 7 mm (range: 4–80 mm). The dedifferentiated component showed atypical fibroxanthoma-like features in the majority of cases (7), while additional rhabdomyosarcomatous and epithelial transdifferentiation was noted histologically and/or immunohistochemically in two tumors each. The background conventional melanoma component was of desmoplastic (4), superficial spreading (3), nodular (2), lentigo maligna (1), or spindle cell (1) types. For the seven patients with available follow-up data (median follow-up period of 25 months; range: 8–36 months), two died from their disease, and three developed metastases. Next-generation sequencing of the cohort revealed somatic mutations of established melanoma drivers including mainly NF1 mutations (5) in the conventional component, which was also detected in the corresponding de-/trans-differentiated component. In summary, the diagnosis of primary cutaneous de-/trans-differentiated melanoma is challenging and depends on the morphologic identification of conventional melanoma. Molecular analysis is diagnostically helpful as the mutated gene profile is shared between the conventional and de-/trans-differentiated components. Importantly, de-/trans-differentiation does not appear to confer a more aggressive behavior.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

New genetic variants associated with major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndromes and treated with clopidogrel and aspirin

Although a few studies have reported the effects of several polymorphisms on major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with acute coronary syndromes (ACS) and those undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), these genotypes account for only a small fraction of the variation and evidence is insufficient. This study aims to identify new genetic variants associated with MACE end point during the 18-month follow-up period by a two-stage large-scale sequencing data, including high-depth whole exome sequencing of 168 patients in the discovery cohort and high-depth targeted sequencing of 1793 patients in the replication cohort. We discovered eight new genotypes and their genes associated with MACE in patients with ACS, including MYOM2 (rs17064642), WDR24 (rs11640115), NECAB1 (rs74569896), EFR3A (rs4736529), AGAP3 (rs75750968), ZDHHC3 (rs3749187), ECHS1 (rs140410716), and KRTAP10-4 (rs201441480). Notably, the expressions of MYOM2 and ECHS1 are downregulated in both animal models and patients with phenotypes related to MACE. Importantly, we developed the first superior classifier for predicting 18-month MACE and achieved high predictive performance (AUC ranged between 0.92 and 0.94 for three machine-learning methods). Our findings shed light on the pathogenesis of cardiovascular outcomes and may help the clinician to make a decision on the therapeutic intervention for ACS patients.
CancerNature.com

Multi-omics reveals clinically relevant proliferative drive associated with mTOR-MYC-OXPHOS activity in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) has a complex pattern of driver mutations and much of its clinical diversity remains unexplained. We devised a method for simultaneous subgroup discovery across multiple data types and applied it to genomic, transcriptomic, DNA methylation and ex vivo drug response data from 217 patients with CLL. We uncovered a biological axis of heterogeneity strongly associated with clinical behavior and orthogonal to known biomarkers. We validated its presence and clinical relevance in four independent cohorts (n = 547 patients). We found that this axis captures the proliferative drive (PD) of CLL cells, as it associates with lymphocyte doubling rate, global hypomethylation, accumulation of driver aberrations and response to pro-proliferative stimuli. CLL–PD was linked to the activation of mTOR–MYC–oxidative phosphorylation through transcriptomic, proteomic and single-cell resolution analysis. CLL–PD is a key determinant of disease outcome in CLL. Our multi-table integration approach may be applicable to other tumors whose inter-individual differences are currently unexplained.
CancerNature.com

Optimizing the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in younger and older adults: new drugs and evolving paradigms

In the past decade, the available treatments for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have rapidly expanded, in parallel with an increased understanding of the genomic features that impact the disease biology and clinical outcomes. With the development of the anti-CD22 antibody-drug conjugate inotuzumab ozogamicin, the CD3-CD19 bispecific T-cell engager antibody blinatumomab, CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and the potent BCR-ABL1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor ponatinib, the outlook of ALL in both younger and older adults has substantially improved. The availability of highly effective drugs raised important questions concerning the optimal combination and sequence of these agents, their incorporation into frontline regimens, and the role of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this review, we discuss the rapidly evolving paradigms in the treatment of ALL, highlighting both established and effective regimens, as well as promising new therapies that are being evaluated in ongoing clinical trials. We specifically focus on novel combination regimens in both the frontline and salvage settings that are leading to new standards of care in the treatment of ALL.
CancerNature.com

AAV-mediated in vivo CAR gene therapy for targeting human T-cell leukemia

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is the most active field in immuno-oncology and brings substantial benefit to patients with B cell malignancies. However, the complex procedure for CAR T-cell generation hampers its widespread applications. Here, we describe a novel approach in which human CAR T cells can be generated within the host upon injecting an Adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector carrying the CAR gene, which we call AAV delivering CAR gene therapy (ACG). Upon single infusion into a humanized NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgem26/Nju tumor mouse model of human T-cell leukemia, AAV generates sufficient numbers of potent in vivo CAR cells, resulting in tumor regression; these in vivo-generated CAR cells produce antitumor immunological characteristics. This instantaneous generation of in vivo CAR T cells may bypass the need for patient lymphodepletion, as well as the β processes of traditional CAR T-cell production, which may make CAR therapy simpler and less expensive. It may allow the development of intricate, individualized treatments in the form of on-demand and diverse therapies.
ScienceNature.com

High lactate dehydrogenase at time of admission for allogeneic hematopoietic transplantation associates to poor survival in acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Risk stratification is important for balancing potential risks and benefits of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for hematological malignancies. We retrospectively studied 1119 patients undergoing allogenic-HSCT in a single center for five hematological indications assessing the prognostic role of LDH at admission for survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS), relapse incidence (RI), and nonrelapse mortality (NRM). In non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), higher than median LDH had an adverse effect on survival. The prognostic significance was strongest in AML, with higher LDH levels having lower 1-and 3-year survival 69.2% vs. 50.8%, P < 0.001 and 51.9% vs. 39.2%, P < 0.001, respectively, reduced 1-and 3-year PFS 62.4% vs. 42.1%, P < 0.001 48% vs. 35.2%, P < 0.001, respectively, higher cumulative incidence of 1-and 3-year NRM 11% vs. 17.3%, p = 0.01 and 15.7% vs. 19.6%, P = 0.04, and higher 1-and 3-year relapse incidence (RI) 26.7% vs. 40.7%, p < .0001 36.2% vs. 40.7%, respectively, P < 0.0001). In multivariate analysis LDH maintained significant prognostic capacity in OS, PFS and RI. These findings in AML, validated in an independent cohort, suggest that LDH is a readily available tool that could be integrated into transplant risk assessments to aid decision-making and identify high-risk patients who may benefit from post-transplant pharmacological or cellular strategies.
CancerNature.com

Long non-coding RNA AFAP1-AS1 accelerates lung cancer cells migration and invasion by interacting with SNIP1 to upregulate c-Myc

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 240 (2021) Cite this article. Actin filament associated protein 1 antisense RNA 1 (named AFAP1-AS1) is a long non-coding RNA and overexpressed in many cancers. This study aimed to identify the role and mechanism of AFAP1-AS1 in lung cancer. The AFAP1-AS1 expression was firstly assessed in 187 paraffin-embedded lung cancer and 36 normal lung epithelial tissues by in situ hybridization. The migration and invasion abilities of AFAP1-AS1 were investigated in lung cancer cells. To uncover the molecular mechanism about AFAP1-AS1 function in lung cancer, we screened proteins that interact with AFAP1-AS1 by RNA pull down and the mass spectrometry analyses. AFAP1-AS1 was highly expressed in lung cancer clinical tissues and its expression was positively correlated with lung cancer patients’ poor prognosis. In vivo experiments confirmed that AFAP1-AS1 could promote lung cancer metastasis. AFAP1-AS1 promoted lung cancer cells migration and invasion through interacting with Smad nuclear interacting protein 1 (named SNIP1), which inhibited ubiquitination and degradation of c-Myc protein. Upregulation of c-Myc molecule in turn promoted the expression of ZEB1, ZEB2, and SNAIL gene, which ultimately enhanced epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) and lung cancer metastasis. Understanding the molecular mechanism by which AFAP1-AS1 promotes lung cancer’s migration and invasion may provide novel therapeutic targets for lung cancer patients’ early diagnosis and therapy.
ScienceNature.com

Desmoglein-2 harnesses a PDZ-GEF2/Rap1 signaling axis to control cell spreading and focal adhesions independent of cell–cell adhesion

Desmosomes have a central role in mediating extracellular adhesion between cells, but they also coordinate other biological processes such as proliferation, differentiation, apoptosis and migration. In particular, several lines of evidence have implicated desmosomal proteins in regulating the actin cytoskeleton and attachment to the extracellular matrix, indicating signaling crosstalk between cell–cell junctions and cell–matrix adhesions. In our study, we found that cells lacking the desmosomal cadherin Desmoglein-2 (Dsg2) displayed a significant increase in spreading area on both fibronectin and collagen, compared to control A431 cells. Intriguingly, this effect was observed in single spreading cells, indicating that Dsg2 can exert its effects on cell spreading independent of cell–cell adhesion. We hypothesized that Dsg2 may mediate cell–matrix adhesion via control of Rap1 GTPase, which is well known as a central regulator of cell spreading dynamics. We show that Rap1 activity is elevated in Dsg2 knockout cells, and that Dsg2 harnesses Rap1 and downstream TGFβ signaling to influence both cell spreading and focal adhesion protein phosphorylation. Further analysis implicated the Rap GEF PDZ-GEF2 in mediating Dsg2-dependent cell spreading. These data have identified a novel role for Dsg2 in controlling cell spreading, providing insight into the mechanisms via which cadherins exert non-canonical junction-independent effects.
CancerNature.com

The immune cell landscape of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from PNS patients

Existing research suggests that the human immune system and immune cells are involved in the pathogenesis of nephrotic syndrome, but there is still a lack of direct evidence. This study tried to analyze the profiling of immune cells in the peripheral blood of steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (SSNS) patients and steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (SRNS) patients before and after standard steroid treatment to clarify the immunological mechanism of nephrotic syndrome patients. The number and proportion of CD4 + T cells in patients with nephrotic syndrome remained unchanged. However, there is an imbalance of Th1 and Th2 and an excessive increase of Th17 cells. The number of CD8 + T cells and the number of effector CD8 + T cells in them increased significantly, but only in SSNS, the number of activated CD8 + T cells increased, and the number of activated Treg cells decreased significantly. Nephrotic syndrome patients also have B cell disorder, and it is more prominent in SSNS patients. Compared with the normal control, only the number of B cells and plasmablast in SSNS patients increased significantly (Z = − 2.20, P = 0.028). This study also observed that transitional B cells decreased in both SSNS and SRNS patients, but SSNS patients' decrease was lower than in SRNS patients. Compared with normal controls, monocytes in patients with nephrotic syndrome decreased significantly. The main reason was that Non-classical Monocyte decreased, while Classical Monocyte increased slightly. The total number of NK cells did not change, but the internal cell subgroups' composition occurred. Changes, realized as CD56hi NK cells increased, CD56low NK cells decreased; and the above trend is more evident in SSNS patients. Patients with nephrotic syndrome have immune disorders, including T cells, B cells, Monocytes, and NK cells. It can be confirmed that immune factors are involved in the pathogenesis of the nephrotic syndrome.
CancerNature.com

NOTCH-ing up nucleotide metabolism in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

In a recent issue of Science Advances, Srivastava et al. report a novel nucleotide biosynthesis regulatory role for UBR7 in NOTCH1-driven T-ALL. Here we will discuss their key findings and the implications for using cancer metabolism to understand the development and progression of T-ALL. In the 1920s, the German physiologist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy