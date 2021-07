In a year when nothing has been normal, the Waterloo FFA Trap team was very excited to be able to once again attend the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League State Tournament at the Wisconsin Trapshooting Association Shooting Complex in Rome. Ten students were able to attend on June 12 and were able to hit some new milestones for the team. The students who attended the state meet included Brenna Huebner, Blake Huebner, Wyatt Peterson, Gavin Wright, Samantha Salmi, Dayton Bronkhorst, Rylan Kohls, Jordan Radloff, Ian Ritter, and Alyssa Jahenke. As a team Waterloo placed second overall in the Junior Varsity Division and five out of the 10 shooters placed in the top 10 of their respective divisions.