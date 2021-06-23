Cancel
Evaluation of the BD Phoenix CPO detect panel for prediction of Ambler class carbapenemases

By Daniel Jonas, Sandra Reuter, Sarah Klassen, Sabine Weber, Marion Buck, Tommaso Giani, Gian Maria Rossolini, Hajo Grundmann
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Rapid detection of carbapenemases as a cause of resistance is beneficial for infection control and antimicrobial therapy. The BD Phoenix NMIC-502 panel and CPO detect test identifies presence of carbapenemases in Enterobacterales such as Klebsiella pneumoniae and assigns them to Ambler classes. To evaluate the performance of the CPO detect panel, we employed a European collection of 1222 K. pneumoniae including carbapenem non-susceptible and susceptible clinical isolates from 26 countries, for which draft genomes were available after Illumina sequencing and the presence of carbapenemase genes had been identified by ARIBA gene calling. The CPO panel detected 488 out of 494 carbapenemase-encoding isolates as positive and six as negative. One-hundred and two isolates were tested positive for carbapenemase in the absence of any carbapenemase gene. The CPO panel identified 229 out of 230 KPC-positive isolates as carbapenemase producing and classified 62 of these as class A enzyme. Similarly, the CPO panel correctly specified 167 of 182 as class D. Regarding metallo-beta-lactamases, the CPO panel assigned 78 of 90 MBL positive isolates to class B enzymes. The sensitivity of the CPO panel in detecting carbapenemase activity was 99.5%, 97.7% and 98.3% for class A, B and D enzymes, respectively. The sensitivity in assignation to Ambler class A, B and D was 27%, 86% and 91%, respectively. An overall sensitivity of 98.8% and specificity of 86% in unclassified detection of carbapenemases was observed, with frequent false positive detection of carbapenemase producing organisms, thus rendering further confirmatory tests necessary.

ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.
CancerNature.com

Chemotherapy induces canalization of cell state in childhood B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Comparison of intratumor genetic heterogeneity in cancer at diagnosis and relapse suggests that chemotherapy induces bottleneck selection of subclonal genotypes. However, evolutionary events subsequent to chemotherapy could also explain changes in clonal dominance seen at relapse. We therefore investigated the mechanisms of selection in childhood B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (BCP-ALL) during induction chemotherapy where maximal cytoreduction occurs. To distinguish stochastic versus deterministic events, individual leukemias were transplanted into multiple xenografts and chemotherapy administered. Analyses of the immediate post-treatment leukemic residuum at single-cell resolution revealed that chemotherapy has little impact on genetic heterogeneity. Rather, it acts on extensive, previously unappreciated, transcriptional and epigenetic heterogeneity in BCP-ALL, dramatically reducing the spectrum of cell states represented, leaving a genetically polyclonal but phenotypically uniform population, with hallmark signatures relating to developmental stage, cell cycle and metabolism. Hence, canalization of the cell state accounts for a significant component of bottleneck selection during induction chemotherapy.
ScienceNature.com

Bioengineered 3D nanocomposite based on gold nanoparticles and gelatin nanofibers for bone regeneration: in vitro and in vivo study

The main aim of the present study was to fabricate 3D scaffold based on poly (l-lactic acid) (PLLA)/Polycaprolactone (PCL) matrix polymer containing gelatin nanofibers (GNFs) and gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) as the scaffold for bone tissue engineering application. AuNPs were synthesized via the Turkevich method as the osteogenic factor. GNFs were fabricated by the electrospinning methods and implemented into the scaffold as the extracellular matrix mimicry structure. The prepared AuNPs and Gel nanofibers were composited by PLLA/PCL matrix polymer and converted to a 3D scaffold using thermal-induced phase separation. SEM imaging illustrated the scaffold's porous structure with a porosity range of 80–90% and a pore size range of 80 to 130 µm. The in vitro studies showed that the highest concentration of AuNPs (160 ppm) induced toxicity and 80 ppm AuNPs exhibited the highest cell proliferation. The in vivo studies showed that PCL/PLLA/Gel/80ppmAuNPs induced the highest neo-bone formation, osteocyte in lacuna woven bone formation, and angiogenesis in the defect site. In conclusion, this study showed that the prepared scaffold exhibited suitable properties for bone tissue engineering in terms of porosity, pore size, mechanical properties, biocompatibility, and osteoconduction activities.
ScienceNature.com

Implications of sex-related differences in central nervous system disorders for drug research and development

Research on sex differences in central nervous system disorders has developed substantially in recent years. Here, we discuss selected examples and the implications for drug development. Office of Therapies for Neurological and Psychiatric disorders, Human Medicines Division, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Ewa Balkowiec-Iskra. Department of Experimental and Clinical...
EnvironmentNature.com

The climate consistency goal and the transformation of global finance

Controversy remains over the climate consistency of finance flows despite its centrality in the Paris Agreement (Article 2.1(c)). Two main interpretations dispute the goal’s reach, threatening its transformational potential. If left unresolved, the controversy may also mask trade-offs, allowing for unintentional harm to countries already vulnerable to climate change. Here we build on four methods to show that Art. 2.1(c) comprises a new meaning of ‘finance’ under the United Nations negotiations. In contrast to climate finance provision to developing countries (Art. 9), the climate consistency of finance flows represents a purpose that relies on support and action to transform the global financial system. Implementation of Art. 2.1(c) requires engagement by governments and non-state actors, including the financial sector. While solutions for Art. 2.1(c) will need to be adequate for countries’ contexts, accounting of trade-offs should ensure some level of convergence towards a global, timely and equitable progress towards climate consistency of finance flows.
GardeningNature.com

Particulate organic matter as a functional soil component for persistent soil organic carbon

The largest terrestrial organic carbon pool, carbon in soils, is regulated by an intricate connection between plant carbon inputs, microbial activity, and the soil matrix. This is manifested by how microorganisms, the key players in transforming plant-derived carbon into soil organic carbon, are controlled by the physical arrangement of organic and inorganic soil particles. Here we conduct an incubation of isotopically labelled litter to study effects of soil structure on the fate of litter-derived organic matter. While microbial activity and fungal growth is enhanced in the coarser-textured soil, we show that occlusion of organic matter into aggregates and formation of organo-mineral associations occur concurrently on fresh litter surfaces regardless of soil structure. These two mechanisms—the two most prominent processes contributing to the persistence of organic matter—occur directly at plant–soil interfaces, where surfaces of litter constitute a nucleus in the build-up of soil carbon persistence. We extend the notion of plant litter, i.e., particulate organic matter, from solely an easily available and labile carbon substrate, to a functional component at which persistence of soil carbon is directly determined.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Transcription organizes euchromatin via microphase separation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21589-3, published online 1 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the text in the Methods section describing the lattice model algorithm incorrectly stated “For every iteration step, two direct neighbors are randomly chosen, and the swap is executed with a probability Pswap = esp(−ΔE/ΔEmin)”. This error has now been fixed in the PDF and HTML version on the Article to read “For every iteration step, two direct neighbors are randomly chosen, and the swap is executed with a probability Pswap = exp(ΔEmin−ΔE).”.
ScienceNature.com

Correction to: Interrogation of novel CDK2/9 inhibitor fadraciclib (CYC065) as a potential therapeutic approach for AML

Correction to: Cell Death Discovery 7:137; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00496-y; published online 10 June 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the funding section. This research was funded by a Ph.D. studentship from the Royal Thai Government. Additional funding was provided by Cyclacel Ltd. This study was supported by the Glasgow Experimental Cancer Medicine Center, which is funded by Cancer Research UK [C58789/A251741] and the Chief Scientist’s Office, Scotland. Cell-sorting facilities were funded by the Kay Kendall Leukemia Fund (KKL501) and the Howat Foundation. The authors apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) reveals insights into immune development in their early life stages

With the rapid growth in the global demand, the shrimp industry needs integrated approaches for sustainable production. A high-quality shrimp larva is one of the crucial key requirements to maximize shrimp production. Survival and growth rates during larval development are often criteria to evaluate larval quality, however many aspects of gene regulation during shrimp larval development have not yet been identified. To further our understanding of biological processes in their early life, transcriptomic analysis of larval developmental stages (nauplius, zoea, mysis, and postlarva) were determined in the black tiger shrimp, Penaeus monodon using next-generation RNA sequencing. Gene clustering and gene enrichment analyses revealed that most of the transcripts were mainly related to metabolic processes, cell and growth development, and immune system. Interestingly, Spätzle and Toll receptors were found in nauplius stage, providing evidence that Toll pathway was a baseline immune system established in early larval stages. Genes encoding pathogen pattern-recognition proteins (LGBP, PL5-2 and c-type lectin), prophenoloxidase system (PPAE2, PPAF2 and serpin), antimicrobial peptides (crustin and antiviral protein), blood clotting system (hemolymph clottable protein) and heat shock protein (HSP70) were expressed as they developed further, suggesting that these immune defense mechanisms were established in later larval stages.
ScienceNature.com

Fecal microbial transplantation and fiber supplementation in patients with severe obesity and metabolic syndrome: a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial

Fecal microbial transplantation (FMT) from lean donors to patients with obesity has been associated with metabolic benefits, yet results so far have been inconsistent. In this study, we tested the application of daily fiber supplementation as an adjunct to FMT therapy to modulate cardiometabolic outcomes. We performed a double-blind randomized trial in patients with severe obesity and metabolic syndrome receiving oral FMT, to test high-fermentable (HF) and low-fermentable (LF) fiber supplements (NCT03477916). Seventy participants were randomized to the FMT-HF (n = 17), FMT-LF (n = 17), HF (n = 17) and LF (n = 19) groups. The primary outcome was the assessment of change in insulin sensitivity from baseline to 6 weeks using the homeostatic model assessment (HOMA2-IR/IS). After 6 weeks, only patients in the FMT-LF group had significant improvements in HOMA2-IR (3.16 ± 3.01 at 6 weeks versus 3.77 ± 3.57 at baseline; P = 0.02). No difference in HOMA2-IR was observed over this period for those in the FMT-HF group (3.25 ± 1.70 at 6 weeks versus 3.17 ± 1.72 at baseline; P = 0.8), the HF group (3.49 ± 1.43 at 6 weeks versus 3.26 ± 1.33 at baseline; P = 0.8) or the LF group (3.76 ± 2.01 at 6 weeks versus 3.56 ± 1.81 at baseline; P = 0.8). Interventions were safe and well-tolerated with no treatment-attributed serious adverse events. We provide proof of concept for the use of a single-dose oral FMT combined with daily low-fermentable fiber supplementation to improve insulin sensitivity in patients with severe obesity and metabolic syndrome.
ScienceNature.com

A bacteriocin-based treatment option for Staphylococcus haemolyticus biofilms

Bacteriocins are ribosomally-synthesized antimicrobial peptides, showing great potential as novel treatment options for multidrug-resistant pathogens. In this study, we designed a novel hybrid bacteriocin, Hybrid 1 (H1), by combing the N-terminal part and the C-terminal part of the related bacteriocins enterocin K1 (K1) and enterocin EJ97 (EJ97), respectively. Like the parental bacteriocins, H1 used the membrane-bound protease RseP as receptor, however, it differed from the others in the inhibition spectrum. Most notably, H1 showed a superior antimicrobial effect towards Staphylococcus haemolyticus—an important nosocomial pathogen. To avoid strain-dependency, we further evaluated H1 against 27 clinical and commensal S. haemolyticus strains, with H1 indeed showing high activity towards all strains. To curtail the rise of resistant mutants and further explore the potential of H1 as a therapeutic agent, we designed a bacteriocin-based formulation where H1 was used in combination with the broad-spectrum bacteriocins micrococcin P1 and garvicin KS. Unlike the individual bacteriocins, the three-component combination was highly effective against planktonic cells and completely eradicated biofilm-associated S. haemolyticus cells in vitro. Most importantly, the formulation efficiently prevented development of resistant mutants as well. These findings indicate the potential of a bacteriocins-based formulation as a treatment option for S. haemolyticus.
ScienceNature.com

Linking deeply-sourced volatile emissions to plateau growth dynamics in southeastern Tibetan Plateau

The episodic growth of high-elevation orogenic plateaux is controlled by a series of geodynamic processes. However, determining the underlying mechanisms that drive plateau growth dynamics over geological history and constraining the depths at which growth originates, remains challenging. Here we present He-CO2-N2 systematics of hydrothermal fluids that reveal the existence of a lithospheric-scale fault system in the southeastern Tibetan Plateau, whereby multi-stage plateau growth occurred in the geological past and continues to the present. He isotopes provide unambiguous evidence for the involvement of mantle-scale dynamics in lateral expansion and localized surface uplift of the Tibetan Plateau. The excellent correlation between 3He/4He values and strain rates, along the strike of Indian indentation into Asia, suggests non-uniform distribution of stresses between the plateau boundary and interior, which modulate southeastward growth of the Tibetan Plateau within the context of India-Asia convergence. Our results demonstrate that deeply-sourced volatile geochemistry can be used to constrain deep dynamic processes involved in orogenic plateau growth.
CancerNature.com

Clinical likelihood ratios and balanced accuracy for 44 in silico tools against multiple large-scale functional assays of cancer susceptibility genes

Where multiple in silico tools are concordant, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics/Association for Molecular Pathology (ACMG/AMP) framework affords supporting evidence toward pathogenicity or benignity, equivalent to a likelihood ratio of ~2. However, limited availability of “clinical truth sets” and prior use in tool training limits their utility for evaluation of tool performance.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of two novel de novo TUBB variants in cases with brain malformations: case reports and literature review

Heterozygous variants in TUBB encoding one of β-tubulin isotypes are known to cause two overlapping developmental brain disorders, complex cortical dysplasia with other brain malformations (CDCBM) and congenital symmetric circumferential skin creases (CSCSC). To date, six cases of CSCSC and eight cases of CDCBM caused by nine heterozygous variants have been reported. Here we report two cases with novel de novo missense TUBB variants (NM_178014.4:c.863A>G, p.(Glu288Gly) and c.869C>T, p.(Thr290Ile)). Case 1 presented brain malformations consistent with tubulinopathies including abnormalities in cortex, basal ganglia, corpus callosum, brain stem, and cerebellum along with other systemic features such as coloboma, facial dysmorphisms, vesicoureteral reflux, hypoplastic kidney, and cutis laxa-like mild skin loosening. Another case presented abnormalities of the corpus callosum, brain stem, and cerebellum along with facial dysmorphisms. We reviewed previous literature and suggest the diversity of clinical findings of TUBB-related disorders.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between thyroid cysts and hypertension by atherosclerosis status: a cross-sectional study

Our recent studies indicate that thyroid cysts have clinical implications. Thyroid cysts could have a positive effect on the supply of thyroid hormones. Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism cause hypertension. Hypothyroidism, but not hyperthyroidism, is a risk factor for atherosclerosis. Therefore, thyroid cysts could be associated with hypertension, and atherosclerosis might influence the association between thyroid cysts and hypertension. To evaluate the clinical significance of thyroid cysts, a cross-sectional study was conducted with 1801 Japanese aged 40–74 years. Thyroid cysts were significantly positively associated with hypertension in participants without atherosclerosis. However, there was a significant inverse association in those with atherosclerosis. The potential confounding factor adjusted odd ratios and 95% confidence intervals (95% CIs) were 1.49 (95% CI 1.17–1.90) for participants without atherosclerosis and 0.49 (95% CI 0.24–0.98) for those with atherosclerosis. The present study demonstrates that thyroid cysts have clinical implications because thyroid cysts support thyroid hormone activity. Our findings provide sufficient evidence to develop a risk assessment for hypertension for the general population, even though further research is required.
WorldNature.com

Cost effectiveness of pharmacogenetic-guided clozapine administration based on risk of HLA variants in Japan and the UK

Pharmacogenetics/pharmacogenomics have enabled the detection of risk of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) variants for clozapine-induced agranulocytosis/granulocytopenia (CIAG). To apply this evidence to the clinical setting, we compared the cost-effectiveness of the proposed “HLA-guided treatment schedule” and the “current schedule” being used in Japan and the United Kingdom (UK) (absolute neutrophil count (ANC) cutoff at 1500/mm3); in the “HLA-guided treatment schedules,” we considered a situation wherein the HLA test performed before clozapine initiation could provide “a priori information” by detecting patients harboring risk of HLA variants (HLA-B*59:01 and “HLA-B 158T/HLA-DQB1 126Q” for Japanese and Caucasian populations, respectively), a part of whom can then avoid CIAG onset (assumed 30% “prevention rate”). For the primary analysis, we estimated the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) of “HLA-guided treatment schedule” and “current schedule” used in Japan and the UK, using a Markov model to calculate the cost and quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) over a 10-year time period. Furthermore, as an explorative analysis, we simulated several situations with various ANC cutoffs (1000/mm3 and 500/mm3) and plotted the cost/QALYs for each option to identify the best, or estimate the next best candidate option applicable in actual clinical settings. The primary probabilistic analysis showed that the “HLA-guided treatment schedule” was more cost effective than the “current schedule”; the ICER was £20,995 and £21,373 for the Japanese and the UK populations, respectively. Additional simulation revealed that the treatment option of ANC cutoff at 500/mm3 without HLA screening was the most cost-effective option; however, several options may be candidates to break away from the “current schedule” of ANC cutoff at 1500/mm3. Owing to its cost-effectiveness, we propose such pharmacogenetic-guided/pharmacogenomic-guided clozapine treatment for use in the real-world setting, which provides key information for optimization of clinical guidelines for high-risk patients for gradual change of clozapine treatment schedule under the safety consideration.
ScienceNature.com

Phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of safety and efficacy of growth hormone treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a double blind phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of the safety and efficacy of GH treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury. The aim of this study was to investigate the possibility to use exogenous GH administration for motor recovery in chronic traumatic incomplete human SCI. The objectives were to establish safety and efficacy of a combined treatment of subcutaneous GH (or placebo) and rehabilitation in this population.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

A simple method of sarcopenia detection can predict adverse cardiovascular events in patients with abdominal obesity

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Although sarcopenic obesity is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular events compared with obesity without sarcopenia, it is difficult to diagnose sarcopenia in daily clinical settings. Recently, a simple scoring system has been developed to identify sarcopenia patients based on three variables (age, hand grip strength, and calf circumference). However, the utility of this score for cardiovascular risk stratification in patients with abdominal obesity is unknown.
ScienceNature.com

Untangling the genetic link between type 1 and type 2 diabetes using functional genomics

There is evidence pointing towards shared etiological features between type 1 diabetes (T1D) and type 2 diabetes (T2D) despite both phenotypes being considered genetically distinct. However, the existence of shared genetic features for T1D and T2D remains complex and poorly defined. To better understand the link between T1D and T2D, we employed an integrated functional genomics approach involving extensive chromatin interaction data (Hi-C) and expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) data to characterize the tissue-specific impacts of single nucleotide polymorphisms associated with T1D and T2D. We identified 195 pleiotropic genes that are modulated by tissue-specific spatial eQTLs associated with both T1D and T2D. The pleiotropic genes are enriched in inflammatory and metabolic pathways that include mitogen-activated protein kinase activity, pertussis toxin signaling, and the Parkinson’s disease pathway. We identified 8 regulatory elements within the TCF7L2 locus that modulate transcript levels of genes involved in immune regulation as well as genes important in the etiology of T2D. Despite the observed gene and pathway overlaps, there was no significant genetic correlation between variant effects on T1D and T2D risk using European ancestral summary data. Collectively, our findings support the hypothesis that T1D and T2D specific genetic variants act through genetic regulatory mechanisms to alter the regulation of common genes, and genes that co-locate in biological pathways, to mediate pleiotropic effects on disease development. Crucially, a high risk genetic profile for T1D alters biological pathways that increase the risk of developing both T1D and T2D. The same is not true for genetic profiles that increase the risk of developing T2D. The conversion of information on genetic susceptibility to the protein pathways that are altered provides an important resource for repurposing or designing novel therapies for the management of diabetes.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis of ethnic-specific variants of PAX4 associated with type 2 diabetes

Recently, we conducted genome-wide association studies of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in a Japanese population, which identified 20 novel T2D loci that were not associated with T2D in Europeans. Moreover, nine novel missense risk variants, such as those of PAX4, were not rare in the Japanese population, but rare in Europeans. We report in silico structural analysis of ethnic-specific variants of PAX4, which suggests the pathogenic effect of these variants.

