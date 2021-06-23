Evaluation of the BD Phoenix CPO detect panel for prediction of Ambler class carbapenemases
Rapid detection of carbapenemases as a cause of resistance is beneficial for infection control and antimicrobial therapy. The BD Phoenix NMIC-502 panel and CPO detect test identifies presence of carbapenemases in Enterobacterales such as Klebsiella pneumoniae and assigns them to Ambler classes. To evaluate the performance of the CPO detect panel, we employed a European collection of 1222 K. pneumoniae including carbapenem non-susceptible and susceptible clinical isolates from 26 countries, for which draft genomes were available after Illumina sequencing and the presence of carbapenemase genes had been identified by ARIBA gene calling. The CPO panel detected 488 out of 494 carbapenemase-encoding isolates as positive and six as negative. One-hundred and two isolates were tested positive for carbapenemase in the absence of any carbapenemase gene. The CPO panel identified 229 out of 230 KPC-positive isolates as carbapenemase producing and classified 62 of these as class A enzyme. Similarly, the CPO panel correctly specified 167 of 182 as class D. Regarding metallo-beta-lactamases, the CPO panel assigned 78 of 90 MBL positive isolates to class B enzymes. The sensitivity of the CPO panel in detecting carbapenemase activity was 99.5%, 97.7% and 98.3% for class A, B and D enzymes, respectively. The sensitivity in assignation to Ambler class A, B and D was 27%, 86% and 91%, respectively. An overall sensitivity of 98.8% and specificity of 86% in unclassified detection of carbapenemases was observed, with frequent false positive detection of carbapenemase producing organisms, thus rendering further confirmatory tests necessary.www.nature.com