Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Christensen wins open league first flight

By JOHN VAN VLEET For the Citizen
Herald-Journal
 12 days ago

Preston Golf and Country Club’s Open League played a Low Gross/Low Net tournament this past week. In the First Flight, Chad Christensen shot the winning score of 32. Ronnie Ward finished second with a 33 and Jackson Porter was third with a 35. In the net division, Vic Pearson finished first with a 33. Kyle Jordan was second with a 34, and there was a four-way tie for third between Bart Simmons, Bob Wright, Loyd Field, and Stan Cahoon with matching 37’s.

www.hjnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Club#Open League#Mens League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Union City, PAObserver

Kessler wins Travel League’s US Open

UNION CITY, Pa. — The Wednesday Travel League held its second Major of the season, the “U.S. Open” at Union City Country Club. Matt Kessler earned his first major victory with the low round of 79. Al Etzel was second with 82 and Bob Duke was third with 85. Kessler led the front nine with 40 and Etzel led the back nine with 38.
San Diego, CAozarkradionews.com

GOLF: Jon Rahm Wins U.S. Open For First Major Championship

Jon Rahm sank two clutch birdie putts late in the final round of the 121st U.S. Open golf tournament and held off Louis Oosthuizen to win his first major championship Sunday at Torrey Pines in San Diego— and just weeks after being forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament, while holding a six-shot lead due to COVID-19 issue.
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
Golfchatsports.com

U.S. Open: Rahm outduels Oosthuizen to win first major

LA JOLLA, Calif. — For about an hour, the U.S. Open had one of the greatest leaderboards in recent golf history, with almost all of the game's biggest names within two shots of the lead. But then Torrey Pines whittled away the competitors, and down the stretch, only Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen remained standing.
Dare County, NCouterbanksvoice.com

Strong performance by First Flight Wrestlers

The First Flight High School wrestling team had a strong showing at the North Carolina 2A State Wrestling Championships this weekend. As a team, the Nighthawks finished ninth out of 79 schools. Here are the individual finishes. Milosz Gargol finished 2nd in the State. His opponent in the finals was...
Falmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

Cape Cod Baseball League season opener: Bourne pitching leads to win

Nick Zwack pitched 4 innings, allowed a hit, a walk and struck out 6 for the Braves as they shutout the Harbor Hawks 3-0 in the season opener for both teams on Sunday. Gordon Graceffo pitched 4 innings, allowed 4 hits and struck out 5, Eric Adler pitched 1 inning and allowed 2 hits and struck out 3 for Bourne (1-0). Dalton Rushing scored a run and had a RBI, Braylen Wimmer had a run scored and 2 RBIs and Colby Thomas scored a run for Bourne.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Reuters

Spaniard Rahm wins U.S. Open for first major title

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 20 (Reuters) - Spaniard Jon Rahm birdied the final two holes to emerge last man standing and win a wild U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday. The only serious contender to avoid a bogey over the last nine holes, Rahm shot 67 and finished at six-under-par 278, one stroke in front of South African Louis Oosthuizen, whose birdie at the final hole was not enough to force a playoff.
Syracuse, NEFremont Tribune

Nationals win league tournament title

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka kept a winning tradition intact Sunday afternoon with championship smiles in the conference tournament. The Nationals earned first place in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Junior Legion Tournament with a 4-3 victory over Syracuse. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored four times in the first inning and withstood several late rally attempts by the Rockets. E-M/N secured the SENBC Junior Legion Tournament title for the second time in three years.
waynedailynews.com

Dirt Devil 18s Open State Tourney 1-1, 12s Win First Round League Tourney Game

BELLEVUE/WEST POINT – Dirt Devil Summer Softball teams both opened state tournament and league tournament competition Friday. In Bellevue, the 18s split their two games during the Class B USSSA State tournament by falling 10-2 to Select Hastings but shut out Nebraska Stealth-Perez, 12-0. The Dirt Devil 18s are now 14-10-1 on the season.
Ellington, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Little League: Ellington opens with win over Vernon

The Ellington 11-U Little League baseball team wasted little time getting the bats going in its District 8 tournament opener. Behind three doubles and three RBIs from Jackson Orvis, Ellington earned a 13-1, five-inning victory over Vernon-Rockville in Vernon in Pool A play Monday. Daksh Suradevera also had a strong...
SoccerSaipan Tribune

Lopsided wins in Summer Youth League opener

The long break from a regular competition did not prevent four teams from having a rousing start in the NMIFA Summer Youth League 2021 last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. In the boys U15 division of the league, which was Northern Mariana Islands Football Association’s first...
WBTM

Rahm makes history as first Spanish golfer to win the U.S. Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Whether it was destiny or karma was of no relevance to Jon Rahm. He won the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines, the perfect time and the perfect place to become a major champion. How it unfolded was beyond his dreams. One shot behind and...
San Diego, CAHenry County Daily Herald

Jon Rahm wins US Open at Torrey Pines on his first Father's Day

Jon Rahm won the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, on Sunday. This is Rahm's first-ever win at a major championship. The victory also makes him the first Spaniard ever to win at the US Open. Rahm, the third-ranked player in the world, put...
Golfpunditarena.com

Jon Rahm says Padraig Harrington phone call helped him win first US Open

Padraig Harrington can claim the assist on this win. Jon Rahm won his first major title at the 121st US Open on Sunday night, and he thanked Irishman Padraig Harrington for helping him through a difficult few weeks in his life. Rahm tested positive for Covid-19 just 15 days earlier...
Pontiac, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

Short-handed Dewald rallies for Little League win over First Financial

A short-handed Dewald Construction club took a haymaker from First Financial before delivering a knockout blow in the lat game of a Little League doubleheader at the Rec-Plex Wednesday. Pontiac Police Association rallied to force a tie in the eveing's first contest. Dewald 18, First Financial 12. With the regular...
Golfthednvr.com

Big Drive Energy: Jon Rahm charges back to win his first major at the U.S Open

Joined by Henry Chisholm, we break down the leaders coming down the stretch. Jon Rahm made 2 incredible birdies to vault his way to the top, and leader for most of Sunday Louis Oosthuizen hit one in the hazard at 17. He had to hole an approach shot for eagle at 18 to send the US Open into a playoff but couldn’t make it happen. Jon Rahm, at -6 for the week, captured his first major and also became the first Spaniard to win the US Open.