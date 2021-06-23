Christensen wins open league first flight

Preston Golf and Country Club’s Open League played a Low Gross/Low Net tournament this past week. In the First Flight, Chad Christensen shot the winning score of 32. Ronnie Ward finished second with a 33 and Jackson Porter was third with a 35. In the net division, Vic Pearson finished first with a 33. Kyle Jordan was second with a 34, and there was a four-way tie for third between Bart Simmons, Bob Wright, Loyd Field, and Stan Cahoon with matching 37’s.