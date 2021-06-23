Cancel
Impaired auditory discrimination and auditory-motor integration in hyperfunctional voice disorders

By Defne Abur, Austeja Subaciute, Mara Kapsner-Smith, Roxanne K. Segina, Lauren F. Tracy, J. Pieter Noordzij, Cara E. Stepp
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyperfunctional voice disorders (HVDs) are the most common class of voice disorders, consisting of diagnoses such as vocal fold nodules and muscle tension dysphonia. These speech production disorders result in effort, fatigue, pain, and even complete loss of voice. The mechanisms underlying HVDs are largely unknown. Here, the auditory-motor control of voice fundamental frequency (fo) was examined in 62 speakers with and 62 speakers without HVDs. Due to the high prevalence of HVDs in singers, and the known impacts of singing experience on auditory-motor function, groups were matched for singing experience. Speakers completed three tasks, yielding: (1) auditory discrimination of voice fo; (2) reflexive responses to sudden fo shifts; and (3) adaptive responses to sustained fo shifts. Compared to controls, and regardless of singing experience, individuals with HVDs showed: (1) worse auditory discrimination; (2) comparable reflexive responses; and (3) a greater frequency of atypical adaptive responses. Atypical adaptive responses were associated with poorer auditory discrimination, directly implicating auditory function in this motor disorder. These findings motivate a paradigm shift for understanding development and treatment of HVDs.

