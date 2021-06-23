Cancel
Fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS 2) rs174575 (C/G) polymorphism, circulating lipid levels and susceptibility to type-2 diabetes mellitus

By Shilpa S. Shetty, N. Suchetha Kumari
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral factors influence an individual’s susceptibility in inter-individual lipid changes and its role in the onset of type-2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Considering the above fact, the present investigation focuses on determining the association between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) rs174575 (C/G) polymorphism, circulating lipid levels and susceptibility to type-2 diabetes mellitus. As per the inclusion and exclusion criteria a total of 429 subjects (non-diabetic-216; diabetic-213) were recruited for the study. Glycemic and lipid profile status were assessed using commercially available kits. Based on the previous reports SNP rs174575 of fatty acid desaturase gene (FADS2) was selected and identified using the dbSNP database. The amplified products were sequenced by means of Sanger sequencing method. Lipid profile status and apolipoprotein levels revealed statistically significant difference between the groups. Three models were assessed namely, recessive model (CC vs CG + GG), dominant model (CC + CG vs GG) and additive model (CC vs CG vs GG). The recessive model, displayed a statistically significant variations between the circulating lipid levels in T2DM. The multivariate model with genotype (G allele carriers), triglyceride (TG) and insulin served as a predictive model. The study results potentiate the functional link between FADS2 gene polymorphism, lipid levels and type-2 diabetes mellitus.

