Mayo Clinic Q and A: preventing kidney stones

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am a mom of three kids under 10, and I have struggled with weight loss for years. I am challenged between family and work obligations to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I always start off strong, but then I get overwhelmed and stop. Last month, despite trying to eat right and working out daily, I gained weight after two weeks instead of losing it. And then if I miss several days at the gym, I start wondering what's the point. I feel as if I am in a constant battle with myself to live better. Do you have any advice for helping to stay motivated?