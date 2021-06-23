Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Automated parasitological diagnosis in clinical microbiology laboratories

By Gema Fernández-Rivas, Belén Rivaya, Nona Romaní, Jun Hao Wang Wang, Mireya Alcaide, Lurdes Matas
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough there is a low prevalence of parasitological infections in Europe, the diagnosis of intestinal parasites is still difficult and laborious for microbiology laboratories. Currently, antigen detection assays and molecular biology allow a more accurate diagnosis, but these techniques have limitations as they cannot detect all the possible parasites present in the samples. The objective of the study was to evaluate the accuracy and the usefulness of automated microscopy SediMAX2 (77 Elektronika, Budapest, Hungary) in the detection of parasitic infections from feces. A total of 197 formol-fixed stool samples were processed in parallel by wet mount examination and by SediMAX2. Sensitivities, specificities and predictive values were analyzed, reaching a sensitivity of 89.51% and a specificity of 98.15% and a very good positive predictive value (99.22%). SediMAX2 is a good tool for a reliable diagnosis of intestinal parasitic infections. The rapid processing and the flexibilty of storage of images analyzed make its incorporation into the day to day laboratory routine recommendable.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intestinal Parasites#Clinical Research#Clinical Laboratory#Sedimax2#Italian#Germans#Pujol University Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Science
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Biology
News Break
Google
News Break
Laboratories
News Break
Microbiology
Related
CancerNature.com

Large-scale analysis of KMT2 mutations defines a distinctive molecular subset with treatment implication in gastric cancer

Frequent mutations of genes in the histone-lysine N-methyltransferase 2 (KMT2) family members were identified in gastric cancers (GCs). Understanding how gene mutations of KMT2 family affect cancer progression and tumor immune microenvironment may provide new treatment strategies. A total of 1245 GCs were analyzed using next-generation sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing, immunohistochemistry (Caris Life Sciences, Phoenix, AZ). The overall mutation rate of genes in the KMT2 family was 10.6%. Compared to KMT2-wild-type GCs, genes involved in epigenetic modification, receptor tyrosine kinases/MAPK/PI3K, and DNA damage repair (DDR) pathways had higher mutation rates in KMT2-mutant GCs (p < 0.05). Significantly higher rates of high tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability-high/mismatch-repair deficiency (dMMR), and PD-L1 positivity were observed in KMT2-mutant GCs (p < 0.01), compared to KMT2-wild-type GCs. The association between PD-L1 positivity and KMT2 mutations remained significant in the proficient-MMR and microsatellite stable subgroup. Based on transcriptome data from the TCGA, cell cycle, metabolism, and interferon-α/β response pathways were significantly upregulated in KMT2-mutant GCs than in KMT2-wild-type GCs. Patients with KMT2 mutation treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors had longer median overall survival compared to KMT2-wild-type patients with metastatic solid tumors (35 vs. 16 months, HR = 0.73, 95% CI: 0.62–0.87, p = 0.0003). In conclusion, this is the largest study to investigate the distinct molecular features between KMT2-mutant and KMT2-wild-type GCs to date. Our data indicate that GC patients with KMT2 mutations may benefit from ICIs and drugs targeting DDR, MAPK/PI3K, metabolism, and cell cycle pathways.
TechnologyMedscape News

The Value of Artificial Intelligence in Laboratory Medicine

Ketan Paranjape, MS, MBA; Michiel Schinkel, MD; Richard D. Hammer, MD; Bo Schouten, MSc; R. S. Nannan Panday, MD, PhD; Paul W. G. Elbers, MD, PhD; Mark H. H. Kramer, MD; Prabath Nanayakkara, MD, PhD. Abstract and Introduction. Objectives: As laboratory medicine continues to undergo digitalization and automation, clinical laboratorians...
EngineeringNature.com

Accelerating the diagnosis of epilepsy with computer modelling

The start-up Neuronostics is using the brain waves of large numbers of people to assess an individual’s risk of seizure disorders more quickly and accurately. You have full access to this article via your institution. Neuronostics is a spin-off from the University of Exeter, UK, and one of the final...
CancerNature.com

Finding the Goldilocks zone in neoadjuvant radioimmunotherapy

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Advances in cancer immunotherapy have led to clinical trials of immunotherapy-based neoadjuvant treatments for early stage non-small-cell lung cancer. Evidence for priming of the immune system using both preoperative short-course radiotherapy and immunotherapy in this setting has now emerged from a randomized phase II study incorporating pathological and immunological end points.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: C3a and C5a facilitates the metastasis of myeloma cells by activating Nrf2

The original article has been corrected. Jiangsu Institute of Hematology, National Clinical Research Center for Hematologic Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, Key Laboratory of Thrombosis and Hemostasis under Ministry of Health, Collaborative Innovation Center of Hematology, Suzhou Institute of Blood and Marrow Transplantation, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China. Jie...
ScienceNature.com

Implications of sex-related differences in central nervous system disorders for drug research and development

Research on sex differences in central nervous system disorders has developed substantially in recent years. Here, we discuss selected examples and the implications for drug development. Office of Therapies for Neurological and Psychiatric disorders, Human Medicines Division, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Ewa Balkowiec-Iskra. Department of Experimental and Clinical...
ScienceEurekAlert

Simple blood tests may help improve malaria diagnosis in clinical studies

Using simple blood tests could help researchers identify children who have been misidentified as having severe malaria, according to a study published today in eLife. Researchers are working to develop better ways to treat severe malaria, which kills about 400,000 children in Africa each year. The discovery could help expedite such research by helping them more accurately identify children with severe malaria. It also reinforces the importance of the World Health Organization's recommendation that all children being treated for severe malaria also receive antibiotics to ensure any misdiagnosed children receive life-saving care.
ScienceNature.com

Dairy-originated digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides increase the risk of hypertension: Tehran Lipid and Glucose Study

Milk-protein-derived bioactive peptides (BPs) have been proposed as modulators of different regulatory processes involved in blood pressure regulation. Studies on the long-term effects of BPs on blood pressure have not yet been conducted. We aimed to investigate the association of dairy-originated BPs with the risk of hypertension (HTN) in the Tehran Lipid and Glucose Cohort Study (TLGS). In this cohort study, 4378 subjects with a mean follow-up period of 3.1 years were included in the final analysis. Dietary intake, physical activity, demographic, and anthropometric data and blood pressure measurements were obtained for all participants. Various types of dairy-originated BPs were determined by an in silico method. High intake of total digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides (OR: 1.31, CI 95%: 1.01–1.70), dipeptides (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.03–1.73), peptides with more than seven residues (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), glycosylated residues (OR: 1.39, CI 95%: 1.07–1.80), highly hydrophilic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), and low hydrophobic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71) was associated with an increased risk of HTN in the adjusted model. In addition, subjects in the higher tertile of anti-HTN peptide (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.02–1.72) and antidiabetic peptide (OR: 1.35, CI 95%: 1.04–1.76) intake had a higher risk of HTN than those in the lower tertile. No significant association emerged between calcium intake from dairy and incident risk of HTN. Our results showed that the intake of some forms of digestion-resistant and BPs, such as anti-HTN peptides, dipeptides, and peptides with more than seven residues, can increase the risk of HTN in the TLGS population.
ScienceNature.com

An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.
CancerNature.com

Combining TNF blockade with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. TNF is involved in various autoimmune diseases and in immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that occur in patients with cancer being treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)1,2. In their Review (Chen, A. Y., Wolchok, J. D., & Bass, A. R. TNF in the era of immune checkpoint inhibitors: friend or foe? Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. 17, 213–223 (2021))3, Chen and colleagues nicely reviewed the literature, from basic studies4,5 to clinical observations6,7, discussing whether TNF can be considered as a putative target in the treatment of irAEs in patients with cancer undergoing ICI therapy. Important questions were raised regarding TNF inhibitor safety and efficacy in this setting, but unfortunately, the authors missed out discussions of the TICIMEL phase Ib clinical trial (NTC03293784), the results of which we think help address some of these questions.
ScienceNature.com

Phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of safety and efficacy of growth hormone treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a double blind phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of the safety and efficacy of GH treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury. The aim of this study was to investigate the possibility to use exogenous GH administration for motor recovery in chronic traumatic incomplete human SCI. The objectives were to establish safety and efficacy of a combined treatment of subcutaneous GH (or placebo) and rehabilitation in this population.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Non-invasive molecular imaging of kidney diseases

The original version of this article misspelled the name of L.J. Zhang in the ‘Peer review information’ section, as L.J. Zhiang. This error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Institute of Pathology, RWTH Aachen University Hospital, Aachen, Germany. Barbara M. Klinkhammer & Peter...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

EBMT/ESID inborn errors working party guidelines for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for inborn errors of immunity

On behalf of the Inborn Errors Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the European Society for Immune Deficiencies, and European Reference Network on Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Autoinflammatory Autoimmune diseases (RITA) Introduction. Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a group of rare heterogeneous diseases. Currently,...
Public HealthNature.com

Choosing Wisely for COVID-19: ten evidence-based recommendations for patients and physicians

To the Editor—The COVID-19 pandemic has produced devastating effects worldwide, with the causative coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infecting over 170 million patients and causing more than 3.5 million deaths as of 1 June 2021. The resultant fear and anxiety among the public and treating physicians has frequently resulted in rapid changes to clinical practices and hospital triage decisions, many of which are not evidence based and are often detrimental. There have been wide variations at global and regional levels on guidance related to mask usage, testing protocols, vaccination and patient triage (both hospital admission and escalation to an intensive care unit), as well as the use of various pharmaceutical interventions in treating patients with COVID-19. Many of these deviations from evidence-based healthcare result in substantial harm, as they divert efforts and resources from outcome-based, data-driven best practices toward those that are of doubtful efficacy and are even harmful. As many countries continue to experience repeated waves of COVID-19, it is important to identify practical approaches that are evidence based and implementable in the real world to optimize the use of resources and improve outcomes. Although these are important all over the world, they are crucial in low- and middle-income countries, where resources are scarce.
CancerEurekAlert

High-throughput metabolic profiling of single cells

German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) Scientists from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) have presented a new method for generating metabolic profiles of individual cells. The method, which combines fluorescence microscopy and a specific form of mass spectroscopy, can analyze over a hundred metabolites and lipids from more than a thousand individual cells per hour. Researchers expect the method to better answer a variety of biomedical questions in the future.
ScienceGenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Mutation-Phenotype Machine Learning Method, Microviruses, More

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. A University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center-led team presents a machine learning approach for matching chemically induced mutations with specific phenotypes in forward genetic studies using a combination of meiotic mapping and machine learning. The "Candidate Explorer" (CE) method brings genetic mapping features together into a score for assessing potential germline mutation-phenotype ties, the investigators say — an approach they used to find more than 2,300 mutations with flow cytometry-based circulating immune cell features in a screen of mutagenized mice. "In the future, the data from other screens will be released for public users of CE to interpret a wide range of phenotypic consequences that emanate from each mutation," the authors note, adding that "biomedically relevant phenotypic screens may ultimately enlighten the study of human phenotype and help to distinguish mechanisms of phenotypes caused by certain alleles."
WildlifeNature.com

Revisiting a GWAS peak in Arabidopsis thaliana reveals possible confounding by genetic heterogeneity

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have become a standard approach for exploring the genetic basis of phenotypic variation. However, correlation is not causation, and only a tiny fraction of all associations have been experimentally confirmed. One practical problem is that a peak of association does not always pinpoint a causal gene, but may instead be tagging multiple causal variants. In this study, we reanalyze a previously reported peak associated with flowering time traits in Swedish Arabidopsis thaliana population. The peak appeared to pinpoint the AOP2/AOP3 cluster of glucosinolate biosynthesis genes, which is known to be responsible for natural variation in herbivore resistance. Here we propose an alternative hypothesis, by demonstrating that the AOP2/AOP3 flowering association can be wholly accounted for by allelic variation in two flanking genes with clear roles in regulating flowering: NDX1, a regulator of the main flowering time controller FLC, and GA1, which plays a central role in gibberellin synthesis and is required for flowering under some conditions. In other words, we propose that the AOP2/AOP3 flowering-time association may be yet another example of a spurious, “synthetic” association, arising from trying to fit a single-locus model in the presence of two statistically associated causative loci. We conclude that caution is needed when using GWAS for fine-mapping.
CancerNature.com

Chemotherapy induces canalization of cell state in childhood B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Comparison of intratumor genetic heterogeneity in cancer at diagnosis and relapse suggests that chemotherapy induces bottleneck selection of subclonal genotypes. However, evolutionary events subsequent to chemotherapy could also explain changes in clonal dominance seen at relapse. We therefore investigated the mechanisms of selection in childhood B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (BCP-ALL) during induction chemotherapy where maximal cytoreduction occurs. To distinguish stochastic versus deterministic events, individual leukemias were transplanted into multiple xenografts and chemotherapy administered. Analyses of the immediate post-treatment leukemic residuum at single-cell resolution revealed that chemotherapy has little impact on genetic heterogeneity. Rather, it acts on extensive, previously unappreciated, transcriptional and epigenetic heterogeneity in BCP-ALL, dramatically reducing the spectrum of cell states represented, leaving a genetically polyclonal but phenotypically uniform population, with hallmark signatures relating to developmental stage, cell cycle and metabolism. Hence, canalization of the cell state accounts for a significant component of bottleneck selection during induction chemotherapy.
ScienceScience Daily

Epsilon variant mutations contribute to COVID immune evasion

Three mutations in the Epsilon coronavirus spike protein dampen the neutralizing potency of antibodies induced by current vaccines or past COVID infections. The mutations give this coronavirus variant of concern a means to totally evade specific monoclonal antibodies used in clinics and reduce the effectiveness of antibodies from the plasma of vaccinated people.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Red cell distribution width as a predictor for bronchopulmonary dysplasia in premature infants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86752-8, published online 31 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the reported values of red cell distribution widths at day of life 28, in which some mean values were reported where median values were intended. The authors have recalculated all values as a precaution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy