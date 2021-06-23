Automated parasitological diagnosis in clinical microbiology laboratories
Although there is a low prevalence of parasitological infections in Europe, the diagnosis of intestinal parasites is still difficult and laborious for microbiology laboratories. Currently, antigen detection assays and molecular biology allow a more accurate diagnosis, but these techniques have limitations as they cannot detect all the possible parasites present in the samples. The objective of the study was to evaluate the accuracy and the usefulness of automated microscopy SediMAX2 (77 Elektronika, Budapest, Hungary) in the detection of parasitic infections from feces. A total of 197 formol-fixed stool samples were processed in parallel by wet mount examination and by SediMAX2. Sensitivities, specificities and predictive values were analyzed, reaching a sensitivity of 89.51% and a specificity of 98.15% and a very good positive predictive value (99.22%). SediMAX2 is a good tool for a reliable diagnosis of intestinal parasitic infections. The rapid processing and the flexibilty of storage of images analyzed make its incorporation into the day to day laboratory routine recommendable.www.nature.com