County bids for concrete work
The Franklin County commissioners heard a report from Randy Henrie on the courthouse remodel/addition at their June 14 meeting. He has published the bid for replacing the concrete on the front sidewalk and while the concrete is removed, they will be running the water lines and redoing gas lines. He is currently waiting for Direct Communications to move the fiber line on the west side of the Courthouse and for the engineer to review the sally port plans so he can bid out that project.www.hjnews.com