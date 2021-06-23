Anne Hathaway to star in The Idea of You adaptation

The key here is to come up with an idea, within the Star Trek mythos, which would actually demand a musical experience, and as of now there really haven’t been any. The fact that those that are running the whole Star Trek franchise are even looking is kind of troubling since this is not a show that is averse to music, since any movie or show under the Star Trek brand could use music in one way or another, but an entire musical feels like something that would require the patience of Job to sit through, or perhaps the level of fandom that many Trekkies possess. How many of us have been such fans of a franchise that we’ve sat through something that we know deep down is awful, but we’re fans so we’re not going to back out of it? If Star Wars fans aren’t raising their hands right along with the Trekkies then there are a lot of liars out there. But back to the point, a musical is all well and good when it’s created as its own individual story that doesn’t rely on an elaborately created universe that many fans will do anything to protect.