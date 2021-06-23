Cancel
Movies

Anne Hathaway to star in The Idea of You adaptation

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Hathaway has been cast in the film adaptation of 'The Idea of You'. The popular romance novel, written by Robinne Lee, is being transformed into a movie by Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment, and the Oscar-winning actress has joined the film's cast. Anne, 38, will play the role of...

www.arcamax.com
