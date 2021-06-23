Cancel
Franklin, ID

Letter to the Editor: Thatcher's dilemma

By Necia Seamons
Herald-Journal
 12 days ago

Thatcher area is made up from a series of small communities that were started at the lower end of the valley originally known as Gentile Valley. This area includes parts of Franklin and Caribou counties. Those early hamlets were known as Mound Valley, Perry, Cleveland, Rose Hill, Cove and others. The settlers were hard and determined, they raised large families and shared the good and bad times with their neighbors. They helped build homes, barns, churches and schools. More than one road was improved from dirt trail to gravel to asphalt to better serve them in their journeys to market, churches, schools and civic events.

