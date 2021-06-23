NYC's Democratic Mayoral Primary Winner To Be Decided By Ranked-Choice System
On Tuesday, voters in New York City cast ballots in the Democratic primary for mayor. And it was the first time that the city used a ranked-choice voting system. Former police captain Eric Adams is leading primary night returns for the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor. But under the new ranked-choice voting system the city is using, this race is far from over. Member station WNYC's Brigid Bergin reports.www.npr.org