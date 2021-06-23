Rotary luncheon features state superintendent candidate

Superintendent Spencer Barzee invited Debbie Critchfield to address the Rotary Club on June 15. There were about 20 members in attendance as well as a few visitors. Critchfield is running for Idaho state superintendent of public instruction as a Republican. She was appointed to the Idaho State Board of Education in July of 2014 by then Governor Otter. She is a member of the Cassia County Republican Central Committee and an active community education leader. She previously was a member and chairman of the Cassia County School Board, Region 4 chairman of the Idaho School Boards Association, a member of the State Technology Task Force, a member of the State Dual Credit Task Force, president of the Oakley Valley Arts Council and president of the local elementary and high school parent-teacher organizations.