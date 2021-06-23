Cancel
Idaho State

Rotary luncheon features state superintendent candidate

By TERESA CHIPMAN Citizen sports writer
Herald-Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent Spencer Barzee invited Debbie Critchfield to address the Rotary Club on June 15. There were about 20 members in attendance as well as a few visitors. Critchfield is running for Idaho state superintendent of public instruction as a Republican. She was appointed to the Idaho State Board of Education in July of 2014 by then Governor Otter. She is a member of the Cassia County Republican Central Committee and an active community education leader. She previously was a member and chairman of the Cassia County School Board, Region 4 chairman of the Idaho School Boards Association, a member of the State Technology Task Force, a member of the State Dual Credit Task Force, president of the Oakley Valley Arts Council and president of the local elementary and high school parent-teacher organizations.

