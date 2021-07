Join Us Live For The Miles to Memories Podcast Recording – Today!. We have been streaming our live podcast recording in the our Miles to Memories Community Facebook group for a few weeks now but figured it was worth a post to alert everyone to it. We do this every Monday at 1PM ET. I will do a reminder post every week and give a sneak peek at our topics. You can join our Facebook Group for this plus other great conversation, tips and get your questions answered, or you can follow along on the main Miles to Memories Facebook page (give us a like if you haven’t already!). We will also be streaming this live to YouTube on our newest channel soon coming soon, but more on that later.