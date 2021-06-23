Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Author Correction: Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable trophic level information for marine mammals

By Jeremy McCormack, Paul Szpak, Nicolas Bourgon, Michael Richards, Corrie Hyland, Pauline Méjean, Jean-Jacques Hublin, Klervia Jaouen
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02212-z, published online 3 June 2021. In the original version of the Article, the title was incorrectly stated as “Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable tropic level information for marine mammals.” This has now been corrected to “Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable trophic level information for marine mammals” in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Mammals#Isotopes#Zinc#Pdf#Html#Trent University#Simon Fraser University#Cnrs#France Pauline M Jean#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
News Break
Archaeology
Related
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: A therapeutic combination of two small molecule toxin inhibitors provides broad preclinical efficacy against viper snakebite

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19981-6, published online 15 December 2020. The original version of this articles contained an error in Fig. 4. The graphs in panel B report the neutralization of SVSP venom by decreasing concentrations of the inhibitor nafamostat, from 150 μm to 150 nm, but the lowest concentration on the X-axis was incorrectly reported as 150 μm. This error has now been corrected on the PDF and HTML version of the article.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Nanoscale bubble domains with polar topologies in bulk ferroelectrics

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23863-w; published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article misspelled the following number in the Acknowledgements: ‘52032007’, which incorrectly read ‘52032007, 52032007‘. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors...
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Organosilicon uptake by biological membranes

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Han Zuilhof, which was incorrectly given as Han T. Zuilhof. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Pepijn Beekman, Agustin Enciso-Martinez. Applied Microfluidics...
WildlifeEurekAlert

A protein complex from plant stem cells regulates their division and response to stress

A multidisciplinary research team, led by the CSIC biologist at CRAG, Ana I. Caño Delgado, and the physicist from the University of Barcelona, Marta Ibañes, has discovered that two plant stem cell proteins, known for their role in the correct development of the root, physically interact and regulate each other to avoid cellular division. The study, result of fifteen years of continued research carried out by the two researchers, reveals that these two proteins, known as BRAVO and WOX5, act in a specific manner in a small group of stem cells, and that their interaction is key to the plant's survival under genomic and environmental stress factors like extreme cold, heat, or floods. The results, obtained with the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, have recently been published in the high impact journal Molecular Systems Biology.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Heparanase-2 protects from LPS-mediated endothelial injury by inhibiting TLR4 signalling

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50068-5, published online 19 September 2019. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “We are grateful to Prof. Israel Vlodavsky (Technion, Haifa, Israel) for giving us 1c7 antibody to HPSE2. We are grateful to Prof. Fridrich Luft for critical editing the...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The preponderance of nonsynonymous A-to-I RNA editing in coleoids is nonadaptive

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13275-2, published online 27 November 2019. The original version of this Article inadvertently incorrectly used third-party data which represented cDNA sequences rather than the corresponding genomic DNA sequences. In the corrected version these data have been replaced and reanalyzed. Additionally, a coding error was identified and a different alignment tool needed to be used. The following changes have been made:
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The current landscape of nucleic acid therapeutics

In Table 2 of the version of this Review originally published, the nucleic acid therapeutic ‘Nedosiran’ was incorrectly listed as a GalNAc–ASO conjugate, but it is a GalNAc–siRNA conjugate. Table 2 has now been amended accordingly in the online versions of the Review. These authors contributed equally: Jayesh A. Kulkarni,...
Chemistryacs.org

Zinc phosphide

Zinc phosphide (Zn3P2) is a synthetic inorganic compound that has widely divergent uses. It was originally prepared in the early 20th century by heating stoichiometric amounts of the elements. Much more recently (2013), Erik J. Luber*, Md Hosnay Mobarok, and Jillian M. Buriak* at Canada’s National Institute for Nanotechnology and the University of Alberta (both in Edmonton) prepared pure nanocrystalline Zn3P2 by treating tri-n-octylphosphine (TOP) with dimethylzinc at 320 °C.
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Genetic basis of hypercholesterolemia in adults

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Lubna Alhalabi, which was incorrectly given as Lubna Alhabi. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Seyedmohammad Saadatagah, Merin Jose. Department of Cardiovascular...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Monitoring mammals

MARQUETTE — A team of Northern Michigan University faculty and student researchers contributed to Snapshot USA, the first coordinated nationwide mammal survey that consisted of 1,509 motion-activated camera traps from 110 sites across all 50 states. The data was published June 8 in the journal Ecology. Unlike birds, which have...
WildlifeScience Daily

Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants -- plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth -- are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: An evaluation of lipid profile and pro-inflammatory cytokines as determinants of cardiovascular disease in those with diabetes: a study on a Mexican American cohort

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81730-6, published online 28 January 2021. Joseph McCormick was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “S.U. and S.M. supervised the study. P.M., S.F., J.M., J.G. and S.M. developed the cohort and obtained the data....
WildlifeCleanTechnica

New Tools to Map Genetic Data Improve Marine Protection

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. Maps help us make sense of the world. They reveal patterns and relationships and bring together different kinds of information in an easily understandable format. In a new scientific paper, my coauthors and I present a “geospatial genetics” approach to mapping genetic data so it can more readily support marine protection efforts.
WildlifeNature.com

Genomic methods reveal independent demographic histories despite strong morphological conservatism in fish species

Human overexploitation of natural resources has placed conservation and management as one of the most pressing challenges in modern societies, especially in regards to highly vulnerable marine ecosystems. In this context, cryptic species are particularly challenging to conserve because they are hard to distinguish based on morphology alone, and thus it is often unclear how many species coexist in sympatry, what are their phylogenetic relationships and their demographic history. We answer these questions using morphologically similar species of the genus Mugil that are sympatric in the largest coastal Marine Protected Area in the Tropical Southwestern Atlantic marine province. Using a sub-representation of the genome, we show that individuals are assigned to five highly differentiated genetic clusters that are coincident with five mitochondrial lineages, but discordant with morphological information, supporting the existence of five species with conserved morphology in this region. A lack of admixed individuals is consistent with strong genetic isolation between sympatric species, but the most likely species tree suggests that in one case speciation has occurred in the presence of interspecific gene flow. Patterns of genetic diversity within species suggest that effective population sizes differ up to two-fold, probably reflecting differences in the magnitude of population expansions since species formation. Together, our results show that strong morphologic conservatism in marine environments can lead to species that are difficult to distinguish morphologically but that are characterized by an independent evolutionary history, and thus that deserve species-specific management strategies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy