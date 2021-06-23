Cancel
Pasadena, CA

New EV Charging Plaza Is Coming to Pasadena

By News Desk
coloradoboulevard.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the May 2020 launch of the Marengo Charging Plaza, one of the largest public fast-charging stations in the nation, a new Arroyo Parkway Charging Depot will be located on the southwest corner of East Glenarm Street and the beginning of the 110 Freeway in Pasadena. The Arroyo Charging Plaza...

www.coloradoboulevard.net
