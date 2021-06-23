Cancel
Vin Diesel addresses Fast and Furious "feud" with Dwayne Johnson

By Gem Seddon
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Family ain't the only Fast and Furious buzzword. The feud between original franchise star Vin Diesel and series latecomer Dwayne Johnson has been addressed by Diesel, who has explained that the whole thing was orchestrated on purpose. "My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist...

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

