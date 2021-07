The recent run of unplayable and the July 4 holiday backed up the District 15 Majors Little League tournament with the final round of pool play now taking place on Tuesday. Eight of the nine teams contending for the District 15 pennant will be in action with the Final Four set to commence later this week. In Pool A, unbeaten Manchester Essex will be looking to go to 4-0 in pool play against Beverly (1-2) while Amesbury (2-1) will also officially advance and faces Hamilton-Wenham (0-3). Danvers National has a bye in the five-team pool and has already finished its action at 2-2.