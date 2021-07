The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees, as well as two committees, met on Friday (June 25). Here's a look at what actions they took during the meeting. The university is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic on solid financial footing and will hold tuition flat for a third-consecutive year in the 2021-22 budget approved by the board. Buoyed by strong enrollment and continued support of higher education by state lawmakers, the university system’s $1.76 billion budget will allow for investment in core academic areas and infrastructure without increasing tuition for students and families. Throughout the pandemic, the university’s focus on health and safety allowed it to deliver on its educational promise to students while streamlining operations through a series of cost-saving initiatives.