Vernon Davis emerged relatively early in his career as one of the NFL's bigger stars at the tight end position, but now the Maryland product is starring in a different medium 18 months into retirement. The former San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowler has taken up acting after retiring from the NFL in early 2020 — not just as a hobby, either. ESPN's John Keim wrote that Davis is putting in significant work on the big screen, having already starred in five feature films.