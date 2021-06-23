Town council soliciting applications for upcoming vacant seat
BOONE — Councilperson Dustin Hicks’s resignation, announced May 20, and effective July 31, will result in a vacant seat on the Boone Town Council. The council is soliciting applications from persons who would like to serve on the Boone Town Council to fill the upcoming vacancy. The Boone Town Council will select a person to fill the unexpired term from a pool of interested citizens who complete the application process.www.wataugademocrat.com