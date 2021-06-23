Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Brood X misses the High Country, coming years promise larger cicada emergences

Watauga Democrat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH COUNTRY— Cicadas are appearing along the East Coast as Brood X emerges for the first time in the past 17 years. While the cicadas that sing in the trees each year during the summer come annually, there are a variety of cicadas that emerge cyclically, skipping years and some, like Brood X, only returning after nearly two decades.

www.wataugademocrat.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Cicada#Snakes#Fertilizer#The High Country#Brood Xiv#Brood Ix#Boone Of Brood X#Spittlebugs#Scott Chialvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsColumbus Dispatch

Nature: Giant water bugs vicious when it comes to attacking prey

Once one learns that mammoth insects sometimes called “toe biters” lurk in ponds, a person might be less inclined to wade bare-footed. Formally known as the giant water bug, Lethocerus americanus, this insect is indeed intimidating. If looks could kill, an entomophobe (person who dislikes insects) might keel over on the spot.
WildlifePosted by
TheConversationAU

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

Let me introduce you to Ophiojura, a bizarre deep-sea animal found in 2011 by scientists from the French Natural History Museum, while trawling the summit of a secluded seamount called Banc Durand, 500 metres below the waves and 200 kilometres east of New Caledonia in the southwest Pacific Ocean. Ophiojura is a type of brittle star, which are distant cousins of starfish, with snake-like arms radiating from their bodies, that live on sea floors around the globe. Being an expert in deep-sea animals, I knew at a glance that this one was special when I first saw it in 2015. The...
AnimalsPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Birds Are Blinded & Dying By A Mysterious Disease

There is something weird going on with birds getting an eye infection, going blind then dying. You would think the birds at my house are living like kings eating all the Gypsy Moth Caterpillars because they are everywhere. So far no birds are dropping around my place but I have a feeling some trees are not going to make it next year because the caterpillars have been eating all the leaves.
Animalsecowatch.com

Mystery Disease Killing Hundreds of Birds in Six States + DC

A mysterious ailment is killing off hundreds of birds in at least six states and the nation's capital, and wildlife experts don't know why. The strange disease was first widely observed in Washington, DC, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia in late May, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Since then, it has also spread to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
AnimalsPine And Lakes News

Inside the Outdoors: Some will be bugged by summer’s insect life

At one time or another you’ve heard the expression “…in a perfect world.” It suggests that circumstances or outcomes can be a little bit short of the ideal. The same idea can be expressed in other ways, too. For instance, we can be told that we might have to “take the bitter with the sweet.” Then there is the classic description of something imperfect as “a mixed blessing.” Summer is like that, too: pretty nice, but not always perfect.
AnimalsPosted by
The Atlantic

No One Imagined Giant Lizard Nests Would Be This Weird

After many futile hours of shoveling dirt under the scorching Australian sun, Sean Doody began to think that he had made an embarrassing mistake and was—quite literally—digging himself into a hole. Doody is a herpetologist from the University of South Florida who has spent years studying Australia’s yellow-spotted goanna—a predatory...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Meet the broad-toothed rat: a chubby-cheeked and inquisitive Australian rodent that needs our help

Am I not pretty enough? This is the first article in The Conversation’s series introducing you to the unloved Australian animals that need our help When people think of rodents, they usually think of introduced species such as the black rat and house mouse. But Australia actually has around 54 native rodent species, which live in a vast range of habitats across the continent, from the ocean to spinifex-dotted deserts. My research focuses on the broad-toothed rat, a vulnerable, chubby-cheeked rodent that lives in parts of Tasmania and pockets of southern Victoria. It even thrives beneath the snow in the Australian...
AnimalsPosted by
WOKV

What’s blinding, killing birds in 6 states, DC?

Wildlife experts and bird watchers are trying to figure out what’s blinding and even killing hundreds of birds across the U.S. Over the past month, wildlife experts have been reporting “an unusual amount of bird mortality,” NBC News reported. Kate Slankard, an avian biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish...
WildlifeNewswise

Blue-eyed buzzers, human interest emerge from Brood X

Prepare to say hello to cleaner windshields and goodbye to a distinct, deafening buzzing sound – for four years, at least. Brood X (“ten”), the noisy batch of cicadas running rampant throughout the East Coast and Midwest, will be departing over the next couple of weeks. West Virginia University mycologists,...
Wildlifesciencealert.com

'Almost Unbelievable': Gruesome Encounters Show Spiders Feasting on Snakes

Venomous spiders prey upon snakes many times their size, a new study finds – and often emerge victorious against snakes as venomous as they are. The study researchers found 319 records of spiders killing and feasting upon snakes, 297 of which were naturally occurring events in the wild. (The remaining 22 were staged in captivity.) About a third of those examples came from scientific observations published in journals, while the rest were found on news or social media sites.
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

See the Emergence and Feast of Brood X Cicadas in All Their Glory

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The last time they saw the light of day, George W. Bush was president, atmospheric carbon dioxide measured 377 parts per million, and this year’s high school graduates wore diapers. For 17 years Brood X cicadas have tunneled deep in U.S. soils and fed on sap drawn through tree roots. Slowly the nymphs grew in the dark until May, when billions emerged above ground for the last stretch of their lifecycle: a short-lived cacophony of song, mating, and, finally, death. The sudden surge in biomass supplies food to birds, fertilizer for soils, and a rare chance for scientists and the public to witness a phenomenon unmatched in the natural world. For Chris Linder, it was an opportunity to photograph a hot spot in his Maryland backyard, where he often stayed up shooting until 2 or 3 a.m., on the cicadas’ nocturnal schedule.
AnimalsConcord Monitor

The Outside Story: Sundews are diminutive, but deadly

In 1860, a year after publication of his seminal work on the origin of species, Charles Darwin wrote to a friend, “At the moment, I care more about Drosera than the origin of all the species in the world.” Darwin maintained a lifelong fascination with carnivorous plants, including members of the genus Drosera, collectively called sundews. His research into these fascinating species led to the 1875 publication of “Insectivorous Plants,” which remains a major reference work today.
Wildlifewildlife.org

Researcher captive rears unknown cicada species in her potted plant

The serendipitous appearance of a cicada exoskeleton on a potted porch plant isn’t the typical cause for excitement for most people. But for Annette Aiello, a staff entomologist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) in Panama, it was the beginning of the beginning of some new discoveries, including a possible new species.