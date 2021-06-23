Cancel
Jabmo Unveils Its PowerPak Agency ABM Solution, A Game Changer For Digital Marketing Agencies

By AIT News Desk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB2B marketing agencies can now leverage Jabmo’s technology platform, IP company database, and proven expertise for highly targeted B2B ad campaigns. Jabmo, the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions to the manufacturing and life sciences industries, announces the release of its PowerPak Agency ABM Solution for account-based IP advertising. With this subscription-based, self-service offering, B2B marketing agencies and professionals can access Jabmo’s curated IP company audience segments to launch highly targeted, zero-wastage account-based IP ad campaigns—a superior, privacy-compliant alternative to third-party cookie-based advertising.

