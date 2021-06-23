Jabmo Unveils Its PowerPak Agency ABM Solution, A Game Changer For Digital Marketing Agencies

Eb Cockpit System Solutions Support Car Makers in Developing Next-Gen User Experiences; First Used by Sony to Support Development of Advanced Cockpit in Vision-S Prototype. Elektrobit a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, announced a new offering providing car makers with solutions for intelligent automotive digital cockpits. EB Cockpit System Solutions support the development of next-generation in-vehicle user experiences—from specification, design and conception to production engineering and integration of hardware, software, and third-party applications. The new solutions—first used by Sony Group Corporation to support the development of its EV, VISION-S Prototype—allow car makers to offload the creation of custom cockpit designs to Elektrobit team of experts. EB makes it possible for them to differentiate their vehicles without the investment and resources required to build them from scratch and maintain them over time.