The “Borderlands” Movie Wraps Production

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming has officially wrapped on Eli Roth’s film adaptation of the sci-fi video game series “Borderlands” which will open in cinemas next year. The project’s Twitter account announced the news and used the opportunity to show off the first look, in full light, of Claptrap (aka. CL4P-TP) – a lovable robot character voiced by Jack Black.

www.darkhorizons.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Gina Gershon
Person
Ariana Greenblatt
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Janina Gavankar
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Jack Black
Person
Haley Bennett
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Edgar Ramirez
Person
Cheyenne Jackson
