The “Borderlands” Movie Wraps Production

One thing Kevin Hart usually shows in any movie is that he’s in shape, but in Borderlands it’s likely that he’ll be jacked and ready to show his action chops in a big way. It’s sounding as though this movie won’t be the same as every other movie, or close to every other movie, that Hart has starred in since he won’t be given the chance to be the funny guy he usually turns out to be. There might be a few humorous or even funny moments in the movie, but it does appear that he’ll be going full-action mode for Borderlands as he takes on the role of Roland, an ex-military figure that will be one of the main characters of the story. To make things even better he trained with Navy SEALs for this role, which isn’t bound to impress a lot of people unless they’ve ever seen the hellish workouts that SEALs tend to go through at times. Given that the Navy SEALs are an elite fighting force it’s not hard to think that a lot of them push their bodies past the usual limits that many people might consider sane.