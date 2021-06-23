Videon Raises $7.3 Million Series A Funding Led By Voyager Capital To Accelerate Growth And Innovation In Live Video Streaming
Founder, Chairman, and President Todd Erdley appoints Rob Green as CEO. Videon, a leader in edge computing for video, has raised $7.3 million in Series A funding, led by Voyager Capital. The funding will allow Videon to expand its senior leadership, engineering, marketing, and sales teams, enabling it to bring its unique video compute platform to more customers worldwide. Rob Green in Seattle joins as CEO to drive expansion plans and build new partnerships.aithority.com