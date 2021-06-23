Cancel
Berlin, MD

Summer arrives with Eastern Shore traditions

By MARIE SAVAGE The Country Cook
stardem.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral weeks ago I received a message from one of my former classmates from Stephen Decatur High School near Berlin, Maryland. She stated that a local Berlin church, Stevenson United Methodist Church on Main Street was holding its annual crab cake platter dinner. Carry-outs only would be available from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays once a month. My mouth started watering at the thought of the crab cakes. These cooks have been doing this for years and are well acquainted with making Eastern Shore Crab Cakes. My daughter-in-law works in Berlin so the plan was set in place! My daughter-in-law arrived about 5:30 p.m. with our “still warm” platters and we dug in. The platter consisted of fresh seasoned green beans, homemade coleslaw, seasoned baked potato and a large homemade crab cake on a bun. It was one of the best crab cakes I have ever tasted — full of lump crab meat and no fillers. We already have our order ready for the next sale. These crab cakes were baked — not fried — and therefore no greasy cake. You can get just the crab cake or the complete platter. Check them out — good food for a good cause.

www.stardem.com
