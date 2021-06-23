Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Brewery expansion, Original Popcorn House, Corleone’s special dinner make our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat

By Marc Bona, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hoodletown Brewing Co., The Original Popcorn House and Corleone’s Ristorante all make our 5-minute food and drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Ohio’s first location for The Original Popcorn House is in Crocker Park in Westlake. If you like exotic flavors in your popcorn, this is the place for you. The eatery, which opened last weekend, keeps hours seven days a week: About The Original Popcorn House.

Cleveland, OH
