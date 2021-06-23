Brewery expansion, Original Popcorn House, Corleone’s special dinner make our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For July, we sipped beers that would be great on a hot day with low to moderate alcohol levels. They range from less than 1% alcohol to 6%. All should be available in Greater Cleveland store shelves. As usual, our pictures show the beer’s color. We’ll list our favorite at the end. Email us and let us know what you like or don’t enjoy, or offer an out-of-region beer you’ve seen in local distribution we should try. Cheers!