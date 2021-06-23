KERV Integrates With IRIS.TV

Two leaders within industrial environments are joining forces as Zebra Technologies announced its intention to acquire Fetch Robotics. Fetch has made a name for itself building autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) used for optimized picking in fulfillment centers and distribution centers, just-in-time material delivery in manufacturing facilities and automating manual material movement in any facility. Fetch AMRs offer seamless integration with warehouse and manufacturing systems without the need for changes to facilities or infrastructure by leveraging the firm's drag and drop workflow development studio for true out-of-the-box automation in hours rather than months.