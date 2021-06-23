KERV Integrates With IRIS.TV
Interactive in-video technology leader partnering with IRIS.TV to introduce a new level of precision to contextual targeting for Connected TV and video advertising. KERV Interactive, the leader in AI-driven, in-video-recognition-powered metadata, is integrating with the IRIS.TV video data platform to enable marketers to use its precise in-video contextual data solutions, called KERV Vision, to target relevant, brand-safe video inventory across thousands of IRIS-enabled premium publishers and billions of monthly video impressions worldwide.aithority.com