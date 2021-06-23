Cancel
Quarter4 Closes $1.6 Million Seed Funding Round

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditionally, Quarter4 announces two new board members in Scott Secord of Shore Capital Sports & Entertainment and Terry McInally of Gateway Casinos and Entertainment. Quarter4, an easy-to-use, AI-driven predictive sports data and analytics provider for sports, media and betting companies, announced the closure of its seed funding round, raising $1.6 million (USD). The round will be used to acquire strategic talent to expand Quarter4’s technical and sales teams. The company plans to double its headcount by the end of 2021.

