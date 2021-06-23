AiThority Interview with Christer Dichiara, Senior VP and General Manager at Experian DataLabs

Please tell us about your role and the team/technology you handle at Postgres Professional. How did you arrive at Postgres Professional?. I am the co-founder and CEO of Postgres Professional, where I lead the company’s overall strategic direction. Postgres Professional makes PostgreSQL enterprise-ready by adding features and providing expert services. Currently, we are one of the leading vendors contributing to PostgreSQL. We are the major developers of full-text search, JSONB, GiST, SP-GiST and GIN indexes. We also make a significant contribution to B-Tree indexes and many other PostgreSQL features. We also develop Postgres Pro DBMS, which is our own variant of Postgres targeted for large enterprises. Postgres Pro DBMS is enriched with data compression, enhanced statistics, improved query planning and table partitioning, 64-bit transaction counter, fast incremental backup, etc. We are working on improving read and write scalability by sharding and advanced replication. The company sells its expertise in Postgres to large market players not specializing in databases – online retailers, industrial giants and financial institutions. Such customers demand fixed-time service conditions, and we often provide them. We can even commit to fixing Postgres bugs or suggesting workaround solutions for them within a certain timeframe stipulated in our SLA, which makes us unique in this market. Focusing on the needs of large enterprises, we enhance Postgres with custom features to meet their requirements. We are also very active in the PostgreSQL community.