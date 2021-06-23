Cancel
Business

Fullscript Expands Leadership Team to Prepare for More Growth

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany announces new roles within its C-Suite to fuel execution of its strategic plan. A year after being named Canada’s second fastest growing company by Canadian Business, Fullscript is shifting its C-Suite roles to position itself for even more growth. As the organization embarks on its most recent strategic plan, Fullscript co-founder Kyle Braatz becomes the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while former CEO Fran Towey is taking on a new challenge as Executive Chair. Towey will also continue as Fullscripts’ Board of Directors Chair.

Community Policy
