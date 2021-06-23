Cancel
COVID-19 round up: June 15 to June 22

By Compiled By Moss Brennan moss.brennan@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from June 15 to June 22. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication. Cases. Watauga County experienced an increase of 21 total COVID-19 cases since June 15 to reach 4,765 total cases as of...

www.wataugademocrat.com
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Alleghany#Hospitality House#Fair Health#Americans#North Carolinians#Summervaxcash Com
