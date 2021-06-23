Cancel
How to Make Camping Fun

By Blair Braverman
 12 days ago
When I talk to friends who aren’t super comfortable outdoors, their first question about camping—if they’ve bothered to give it thought at all—isn’t “How do I go camping?” but “Why should I go camping?” There’s a reason that camping tends to be the first nature trip that a lot of kids go on, at camp or with scouts or even through school, and there’s also a reason that it’s sometimes the last. After all, isn’t it the worst of both worlds? You’ve got the unpleasant parts of being outdoors, like rain and mosquitoes and so on, but without the grandeur and privacy of deep wilderness. And as much as enthusiasts like to point out that camping can totally be comfortable (if you just buy this expensive tent, this expensive sleeping bag, this expensive stove…), it’s disingenuous to pretend that humans haven’t gravitated toward, say, beds and plumbing because they are pleasant and we like them. If you go camping for the first time—or the first time in a while—and you’re leaving those conveniences behind, it is going to be less comfy. Anyone who argues otherwise is setting you up for failure. The truth is that camping, especially when you’re new to it, means leaving an environment that’s designed for your needs and entering an environment that’s indifferent to your needs. It’s gonna take some adjustments.

