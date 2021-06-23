Holon Solutions And Qure4u Partner To Drive Patient Engagement And Power Better Care With Better Data

Well over a decade ago, the way we measure patient experience was transformed when the HCAHPS survey was launched. Hospitals had been measuring patient experience using an array of tools with different vendors for decades. With the 2006 advent of HCAHPS, which is implemented by CMS, a standardized tool was used across the nation for the first time. Results were publicly reported for consumers to compare organizations against one another. Questions were asked in a new format, focusing on the consistency of the experience in key domains. Results were also used as part of CMS' Value-Based Purchasing Program.