Holon Solutions And Qure4u Partner To Drive Patient Engagement And Power Better Care With Better Data
More Connected Data Ecosystem For Providers And Patients Demonstrates Modern Healthcare Knowledge Supply Chain In Action, Strengthens Ability To Deliver Comprehensive Care To Anyone, Anywhere. Holon Solutions, healthcare’s leading precision information delivery company, and Qure4u, the industry leader in patient engagement and virtual care, announced a collaboration to address the...aithority.com