Has Nicaragua's President Become A Dictator? He's Jailing Political Opponents

By Public Editor
NPR
 12 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to human rights defender Bianca Jagger about the political situation in Nicaragua, and the historical context surrounding President Ortega's renewed crackdown on opposition.

www.npr.org
