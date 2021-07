Good morning, and happy Fourth of July. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Put simply, our economy is on the move, and we have COVID-19 on the run. GARCIA-NAVARRO: President Joe Biden on Friday talking about a stronger-than-anticipated monthly jobs report and giving credit to his team and to a relief bill passed with only Democratic support. The good numbers for Biden come amid a disappointment, though, a failure to reach a self-declared vaccination goal for the country and a rise in coronavirus infections in some parts of the United States with low vaccination rates. Joining me now to discuss, NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid. Hello. Happy Fourth.