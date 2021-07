A full year after closing its borders to all international travel, the popular island of Phuket in Thailand is ready to welcome visitors once again. The reopening comes as part of a a new government program dubbed the 'Phuket Sandbox,' which requires tourists to stay on the island for a minimum of 14 days if they wish to travel elsewhere in the country. Still, only fully vaccinated tourists from countries deemed to be low- and medium-risk will be allowed to travel to the island, and any arrivals will still need to provide a negative Covid test as well as other documentation.