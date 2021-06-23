Cancel
First Alert Forecast: cooler and less humid than usual

By Gannon Medwick
WECT
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Classic Cape Fear summer heat and humidity will make a comeback in a few days but, for Wednesday and Thursday, your First Alert Forecast features a nice break in these metrics. Enjoy high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s each afternoon and overnight lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s in between. Skies will feature clouds interspersed with some clearer spells and lower shower chances than Tuesday. Breezes will flow from the northeast with a fresh character. Keep it safe in the 78-degree surf amid two or three-foot breakers and a moderate risk of rip currents!

www.wect.com
