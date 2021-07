Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at a swimming beach in Lakeville. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lake Marion around 7:45 Sunday evening after witnesses reported a man missing about two hours after he was last seen on an inflatable device. A news release says a search was launched in the vicinity of Antlers Park beach and a drone operated by the Lakeville Fire Department was used to locate the male victim.