Southern Living calls Cape Charles “Best Beach Town” in Virginia

The Southern Living web site has anointed Cape Charles as the “Best Beach Town in Virginia”. The article says, “Once the economic hub of the Eastern Shore, Cape Charles settled into a sleepier routine with the decline of the railroad industry and the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. But more than 50 years later, the salty little hamlet has officially made a comeback, holding tight to its small-town character even as it welcomes a new and growing crowd of beach lovers. Now meet the folks who are ushering Cape Charles into its most exciting chapter yet.”