— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on July 1, 2021, Thursday. Ford's production-reduction announcement will impact eight of its plants, with six in the United States. Among them, some will reduce or stop production for much of July, while one plant in Chicago will be idled for the entire month. Production of several popular models will be impacted by this plan. Due to chip shortage, Ford estimates that its production this year would be 1.1 million cars lower than last year with a 2.5bn dollar hit on revenue. Before Ford, Nissan and several other major automakers had also announced to production reduction for July.