Around 250 alligators have been removed from Disney sites in Florida following the the 2016 death of a toddler at the company’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.Lane Thomas Grave, 2, was killed by an alligator five years ago. Disney reacted to the tragedy by becoming more vigilant in monitoring alligators on their properties, according to The Orlando Sentinel.The entertainment company collaborated with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to find the right personnel to remove the reptiles. Additionally, the company built barriers and erected signs alerting guests of their potential presence, and trained their staff in alligator precaution.The...