Watch: Mostly sunny with some fair weather clouds today

Hot and humid with periods of clouds and sunshine. High: 93 Low: 69. The pesky storm system from the last several days that kept our weather rather unsettled as it slowly meandered just off the coast finally moved far enough away Sunday to allow sunnier skies to return along with warmer temperatures. Highs climbed back into the upper 70s and lower 80s, still a tad below the normal highs in the mid 80s for this time of the year, but at least more comfortable for outdoor 4th of July activities. We still did see some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity, but it was relatively brief and certainly wasn’t too intense. Sure enough, more classic summer-like weather will build back in for the week ahead. Expect increasing heat and humidity Monday through Wednesday, with 90-degree highs likely returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. The week likely starts relatively quiet with just very low isolated storm chances, however by mid to late week, expect a cold front to slowly drop into the region increasing the chances for showers and storms. We’ll also need to watch and see what happens with whatever is left of Tropical Storm Elsa. Some of Elsa’s moisture may get caught up in the aforementioned front leading to heavier showers and storms on Thursday, or, whatever remains of Elsa may track too far to our south and east meaning Thursday’s weather will be strictly impacted by the front. Regardless of what happens with Elsa, one thing that does seem likely is that temperatures will drop back closer to normal levels, mostly in the mid 80s, from Thursday right into next weekend.