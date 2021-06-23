Cancel
Environment

Watch: Mostly sunny with some fair weather clouds today

By Hayley LaPoint
WMUR.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday will be mostly sunny with some fair weather clouds mixing in during the afternoon. It will be mild and much less humid than it has been. Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity. A little breeze will kick up out of the northwest. It will be a...

www.wmur.com
#Fair Weather
Weather
News Break
Environment
EnvironmentKOMU

Forecast: Sunny summer weather will stick around

I hope you've had a happy and safe Independence Day Weekend. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny with highs near 90º. Humidity shouldn't be too bad with dew points in the middle 60s, only increasing the feels-like temps by a few degrees. On Wednesday a cold front is...
EnvironmentWMUR.com

Watch: Low clouds give way to increasing sunshine today

After a cool and unsettled weekend, we start a warming trend today with a classic summer sizzle and thunderstorm chances to follow. Any low clouds early Monday morning will give way to increasing sunshine. Highs will get back into the mid-to-upper 70s in the afternoon, except cooler at the coast.
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

The sunny and hot summer weather continues in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The sunshine and hot summer weather continues with highs near 90 today & Tuesday. 2 cold fronts expected this week, keeping the high heat away. First front arrives Wednesday with scattered storms possible in the afternoon, the second moves in Friday night/Saturday. KANSAS CITY'S...
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

Seasonable with sunshine and a few clouds today

Hot and humid with periods of clouds and sunshine. High: 93 Low: 69. The pesky storm system from the last several days that kept our weather rather unsettled as it slowly meandered just off the coast finally moved far enough away Sunday to allow sunnier skies to return along with warmer temperatures. Highs climbed back into the upper 70s and lower 80s, still a tad below the normal highs in the mid 80s for this time of the year, but at least more comfortable for outdoor 4th of July activities. We still did see some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity, but it was relatively brief and certainly wasn’t too intense. Sure enough, more classic summer-like weather will build back in for the week ahead. Expect increasing heat and humidity Monday through Wednesday, with 90-degree highs likely returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. The week likely starts relatively quiet with just very low isolated storm chances, however by mid to late week, expect a cold front to slowly drop into the region increasing the chances for showers and storms. We’ll also need to watch and see what happens with whatever is left of Tropical Storm Elsa. Some of Elsa’s moisture may get caught up in the aforementioned front leading to heavier showers and storms on Thursday, or, whatever remains of Elsa may track too far to our south and east meaning Thursday’s weather will be strictly impacted by the front. Regardless of what happens with Elsa, one thing that does seem likely is that temperatures will drop back closer to normal levels, mostly in the mid 80s, from Thursday right into next weekend.
East Texas, PAKTRE

Monday’s Weather: Warm and partly to mostly sunny

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to some muggy upper 60s and lower 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and maybe a stray afternoon thundershower will be possible throughout the late morning and afternoon hours as highs warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Better shots at scattered showers and isolated thundershowers move back into the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This rain will not be constant falling, rather it will be fairly scattered and on and off throughout each day, so it would be a good idea to just keep the umbrella close throughout the week. Rain will become a bit more spotty on Friday before picking back up in coverage and frequency this coming up weekend. East Texas remains drought free as we now enter the first full week of July, which truly is something to be grateful for. In addition to keeping the drought away, scattered rain and extra cloud cover will continue to keep our afternoon temperatures either at seasonal averages or even cooler than average over the next seven days. All we have to do is deal with the humidity and enjoy the forecast for what it is!
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a warming trend

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner. Monday’s Weather. High pressure moves southeast of New England with a southwest...