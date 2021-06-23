Cancel
Congress & Courts

GOP shredding the Constitution

By Richard Strickland, Las Vegas
Las Vegas Sun
 12 days ago

Anyone figure out what exactly critical race theory is? Oh yes, it is whatever Republicans don’t want you to believe about the history of race relations in this country. It doesn’t matter, however, since Republicans in states where they are in control are passing laws criminalizing such thought. Yes, those grand old conservatives, who have a long history of criticizing Democrats for political correctness, for their desire to control who can and who can’t spout propaganda on the school campuses, are passing laws against free thought. Be careful what you write about in a history book, because it might now be illegal.

