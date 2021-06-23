Discovery UK orders grassroots football docuseries

Ladies and gentlemen, we are 64 days away from Football Time in the Bluegrass™. Remain calm. All is well. This weekend marks the first in a month that the football coaches are not hosting recruits for official visits. Now a recruiting dead period, there still will be a few significant decisions over the weekend. The Fourth of July has transformed into a big recruiting day over the years. I credit Kash Daniel as the original trendsetter. There may or may not be more football recruiting fireworks this holiday weekend.