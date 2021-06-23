Discovery UK orders grassroots football docuseries
The impact of Covid-19 has left many grassroots football clubs in desperate need of help before they disappear for good. Using his Premier League knowledge, experience and charm, Crouch embarks upon a mission to turn one club around and do whatever it takes to save it. He wants to highlight that grassroots clubs are the training grounds of future stars and at a time when big money is severing the bond clubs have with their supporters, community grassroots clubs have never been more important.advanced-television.com