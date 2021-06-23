Cancel
Business

Goodwin’s Tech Practice Nabs 7 Partners From Orrick, Latham, Jones Day

By Patrick Smith
Law.com
 12 days ago

Goodwin Procter is leaning into technology work, which is a driving force for the firm, adding fiercely to its partner ranks in the practice area. The firm announced Tuesday that it had brought over four partners, one counsel and four associates from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, a partner from Latham & Watkins and two partners from Jones Day. That’s a dozen new attorneys for Goodwin spread over its New York, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., offices.

www.law.com
Houston, TX

REED SMITH LLP: Reed Smith taps David Cunningham to become firm's first Chief Innovation Officer

Reed Smith LLP issued the following announcement on July 1. Reed Smith is pleased to announce that David Cunningham, one of the leading minds in legal services strategy and innovation over the past 30 years, has been named to a newly created leadership role at the firm, Chief Innovation Officer. He will join the firm on July 1 resident in the Houston office. His arrival comes at a significant time for Reed Smith, as the global firm seeks to transform its operations to accelerate the delivery and performance of legal services for clients and unlock new levels of client value.
Reuters

Leading MoFo life sciences dealmaker decamps for Orrick

RALEIGH, NC (Reuters) - Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is boosting its life sciences and emerging companies offerings with the addition of partner Mike O’Donnell in Silicon Valley, the firm announced on Thursday. O'Donnell is joining the firm from Bay Area rival Morrison & Foerster, where he led the corporate life...
Chicago, IL

Crowell to Merge With Chicago Law Firm, Boosting Tech and IP Practice

Crowell & Moring is merging with 61-attorney IP boutique Brinks Gilson & Lione in Chicago, the firms said Wednesday, allowing the Washington, D.C.-based firm to enter the Midwest and the opportunity to significantly boost its tech practices. With the move, effective July 1, Crowell gains immediate offices in Brinks’ locations...
Reuters

Latham, Husch Blackwell steer self-driving truck tech firm's SPAC tie-up

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins and Husch Blackwell are steering self-driving truck technology maker Embark Trucks Inc’s plans to go public through a nearly $5.2 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company. San Francisco-based Embark and blank-check firm Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II announced their business combination on Wednesday...
Law.com

Latham Grabs Freshfields London Tax Partner

Latham & Watkins has hired a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer tax partner in London. According to a statement on Thursday, Helen Lethaby has joined the firm in the latest high profile Magic Circle partner move to a U.S. giant in the capital.
abovethelaw.com

Latham’s Take On New Salaries Includes A Boost For Senior Associates

What’s going on at Latham & Watkins, the second-best law firm in the country? Latham has, in a word, “Lathamed” the old salary scale in favor of the $205K starting salaries championed by Davis Polk and matched by almost every other firm at the top of the Am Law rankings. (Unfamiliar with that term? Click here.)
Reuters

Gibson Dunn, Latham advise Broadcom on FTC antitrust settlement

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Latham & Watkins represented Broadcom Inc in an antitrust settlement announced on Friday that requires the semiconductor maker to stop demanding that its customers buy source components from the California-based tech company. The Federal Trade Commission said in bringing its action against Broadcom that the...
finextra.com

Credit Suisse appoints chief tech and ops officer

Swiss banking firm Credit Suisse has named former Goldman Sachs tech exec as chief technology and operations officer. She replaces current COO James Walker who is taking up a new position in the US. Hannaford, who will assume the role from January 1, will be based in Zurich, reporting to...
pennrecord.com

JONES DAY: Jones Day partner Jimmy Kitchen interviewed about involvement in Alliance for Asian American Justice

Jones Day issued the following announcement on July 2. James (Jimmy) Kitchen, a partner in Jones Day's Pittsburgh Office, was interviewed by WPXI Channel 11, a local television station, about his involvement with the Alliance for Asian American Justice. The Alliance is comprised of leading Asian American lawyers, including litigation partners at nearly 90 law firms throughout the country and 21 supporting general counsel of Fortune 1000 companies. The goal of the Alliance is to leverage the pro bono resources of prominent and experienced lawyers to stand up for victims of anti-Asian violence and to help prevent future incidents of anti-Asian hate.
Law.com

Dentons Shakes Up US Leadership, as Mike McNamara Steps Down as CEO

Dentons is overhauling its U.S. leadership structure, with Mike McNamara stepping down as Dentons U.S. CEO immediately and the firm creating new three positions. The firm confirmed that Friday was McNamara’s last day as CEO, after he served in firm leadership for over a decade. A representative for the firm said it plans to keep the CEO role for Dentons U.S. and is currently in the process of “establishing a committee” to search for a new U.S. CEO. As for Washington, D.C.-based McNamara, the firm said he will continue to be a firm partner and engaged in ”key initiatives.”
financialadvisoriq.com

Pallas Capital Advisors Nabs $300M FA from Merrill

Pallas Capital Advisors says it has nabbed a pair of advisors from Merrill Lynch. The registered investment advisor firm says Eric Lalime and Patricia Lucas will lead a new office in Park Ridge, N.J. Lalime manages more than $300 million and founded Lalime & Associates while at Merrill, says Pallas....
pennrecord.com

JONES DAY: Jones Day named Law Firm of the Year by Legal Intelligencer

Jones Day issued the following announcement on June 28. Jones Day was named Law Firm of the Year at The Legal Intelligencer's Professional Excellence Awards program on June 24. Each year, the Awards honor law firms and lawyers in Pennsylvania who have made a significant, positive impact on the legal profession. The Firm was selected the winner from a field of finalists for its excellent breadth of work during 2020, and was recognized for its mentorship, for its responsiveness to the COVID-19 pandemic, both within the Firm and with other organizations, and for other client successes.