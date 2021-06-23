Goodwin’s Tech Practice Nabs 7 Partners From Orrick, Latham, Jones Day
Goodwin Procter is leaning into technology work, which is a driving force for the firm, adding fiercely to its partner ranks in the practice area. The firm announced Tuesday that it had brought over four partners, one counsel and four associates from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, a partner from Latham & Watkins and two partners from Jones Day. That’s a dozen new attorneys for Goodwin spread over its New York, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., offices.www.law.com