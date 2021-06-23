Cancel
Business

Pebble appoints Rai as Marketing & Comms Manager

Advanced Television
 13 days ago

Pebble, the automation, content management, and integrated channel specialist, has announced the appointment of Tanya Rai to the newly created position of Marketing and Communications Manager within the company. Working closely with the Sales and Marketing Director, Alison Pavitt, Rai will help develop a consistently engaging voice for the brand across all channels and types of content, and support the team in multiple marcoms activities as Pebble embarks on the next phase of its expansion plans.

