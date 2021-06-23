Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Parks and Rec update on Pool and Summer Rec Programs

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 12 days ago

(Atlantic) Bryant Rasmussen, Director, told the Parks and Recreation Board Monday evening that they have had some good crowds since the Sunnyside Pool opened late last week.

Rasmussen said ACCO came in an looked at the leak issues and they had some good news come back from that.

Rasmussen also updated the Board on their summer programs. He said they have their tennis and swim teams programs underway; but unfortunately softball is a no-go since they only had two teams sign up. Rasmussen said they are looking to see if a couple of local people would like to put together at least some type of tournament.

Art in the Park continues every Wednesday at 9:00; this week they are at Cedar Park. Rasmussen said Jazzercise went well last week and they are doing it again this Saturday at 9:00 at Sunnyside.

And, Rasmussen continues to promote their recreational items. He said they are finalizing a waiver so individuals with lifejackets and paddles can rent one of the kayaks that were donated by Elkhart Plastics. Rasmussen said currently the Department has around 33 items year-round that people can utilize through the parks department.

Community Policy
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Cedar Park#Kayaks#Summer Rec Programs#Recreation Board#The Sunnyside Pool#Acco#Elkhart Plastics#Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Arts
Related
HobbiesPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa Fishing Team makes splash at National Tournament

(Anderson, SC) Members of the Southwest Iowa Fishing Team (SWIFT) have been competing at the National Tournament at Lake Hackwell in South Carolina. Cooper Jipsen and Dylan Comes performed well enough to qualify for the World Championships. They were among a group of 31 boats to reach the World Championships out of out of 398 boats in the National Tournament. On the third day of competition, the group caught the six largest bass weighing nine pounds and seven ounces.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa boys spend hours helping turtles cross dangerous road

VENTURA, Iowa (AP) — The road running between a marsh wildlife area and Clear Lake in Ventura is dangerous for turtles, even with a turtle crossing sign. So five boys aged 8 to 10 have spent some time this summer helping the turtles cross. The Mason City Globe reports that on one recent summer day, the spent several hours assisting turtles, saving 20 to 30 from being flattened by motorists, and they reckon they’ve saved close to 200 overall. The five friends in on the turtle rescuing are Keygan Hoover, Blake Meyer, Cole Meyer, Zacaious Moe and Casen Wenzel.