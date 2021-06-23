Atlantic Parks and Rec update on Pool and Summer Rec Programs

(Atlantic) Bryant Rasmussen, Director, told the Parks and Recreation Board Monday evening that they have had some good crowds since the Sunnyside Pool opened late last week.

Rasmussen said ACCO came in an looked at the leak issues and they had some good news come back from that.

Rasmussen also updated the Board on their summer programs. He said they have their tennis and swim teams programs underway; but unfortunately softball is a no-go since they only had two teams sign up. Rasmussen said they are looking to see if a couple of local people would like to put together at least some type of tournament.

Art in the Park continues every Wednesday at 9:00; this week they are at Cedar Park. Rasmussen said Jazzercise went well last week and they are doing it again this Saturday at 9:00 at Sunnyside.

And, Rasmussen continues to promote their recreational items. He said they are finalizing a waiver so individuals with lifejackets and paddles can rent one of the kayaks that were donated by Elkhart Plastics. Rasmussen said currently the Department has around 33 items year-round that people can utilize through the parks department.